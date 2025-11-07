Raghav Juyal on return to comedy with The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Now makers are taking me as a lead

Actor Raghav Juyal is still reeling in all the love that he has gotten for his last web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show marked his reunion with his Kill (2024) co-star Lakshya, and he quips, “We work as a unit now. Hamari dosti bahut gehri hai, so it becomes easy for us to work together.” Raghav Juyal (Photo: Instagram)

Known for his comic timing, Raghav Juyal got to show his fun side in the show, however it came after a conscious gap. The actor chose to do some intense roles in Kill, Gyaarah Gyaarajh (2024) and Yudhra (2024) before deciding to return to the comedy genre. “People came to me with so many comedy films in the last few years, but I said no to all of them consciously. I purposely did Kill first as I had to prove myself as a serious actor. It opened a lot of doors for me as the makers started seeing something different in me post that. Now they are taking me as a lead as they have the faith that I can do it well,” he says.

He is all praise for his The Ba***ds of Bollywood director Aryan Khan and informs that they now share a very special equation. “Aryan took special care of me. He gave me great scenes and made sure that all my apprehensions were addressed as I was a bit skeptical of doing the role of hero’s friend,” he says, adding that he is now close to the Khan family, including Aryan’s father, actor Shah Rukh Khan, and sister Suhana Khan: “They are like family to me now. There is so much to learn even from Aryan. He is such a brave director. People take years to find their voice, but he knew from the first project what he wanted to show and he was unapologetic about it and went for it.”

Raghav admits that now people are looking at him beyond just a dancer and host. “Achanak se actor wali pehchaan zyada ho gayi hai. My audience on the internet have seen my journey and been there with me all along, and my success has been personal for them. That has worked for me. Acting sab karte hain, but the audience has lived my journey with me. I want to give back more to them,” he ends.