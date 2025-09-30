Sahher Bambba on The Bads of Bollywood finale twist: Aryan Khan didn't tell us about it until half hour before shoot

Aryan Khan’s debut directorial series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood has become a talking point ever since its release, with some of its characters and plot points making a special place in the audience’s heart. One of the most shocking twists for the audience came in the finale, about actors Lakshya and Bobby Deol’s relationship in the show. While the audience was taken by surprise with it, turns out the cast was too. Aryan Khan and Sahher Bambba (Photo: Instagram)

Sahher Bambba, who plays the leading lady Karishma Talvar and Lakshya’s Aasmaan’s love interest, shares, “Aryan Khan was very tight-lipped about it. Usne kisi ko bhi nahi bataya tha ki twist kya hai. In fact, we were all making up our own interpretations of what would happen. I asked Aryan, ‘Does Karishma die at the end? Does Bobby sir shoot her?’ He just asked us to wait. We didn’t even know the show’s name as it was untitled for the longest time. So, we didn’t know what was to happen.”

The big reveal actually happened for the cast on the shoot day itself: “On the day we had to shoot the climax, he called all of us in his van half an hour before that. He made us all sit and narrated the whole climax to us, and showed us clips of how he had shot it with the crew just to tell us how to go about it.”

Recalling her reaction to the twist, Sahher Bambba shares, “For the first five minutes, I didn’t know what had hit me. I was gobsmacked, it took me a while to process. I asked myself, ‘did I go to Goa to shoot this intimacy workshop just to find out this?’ I was feeling so bad for Karishma at that time. It was too funny, and we all cracked up. We were just hoping that the audience feels the same too, and they did.”

Raving about her director, the actor says, “Aryan is very sharp as a director, and very few people know this, but he is the funniest person in any room. I remember the first time I met him, he was just smiling and laughing, and he would make you smile. All memories I have of him with me is just me cracking up. He is so funny and witty, and if I can say so, he is exactly like SRK (Shah Rukh Khan, and Aryan’s father) in that.”

Sahher also applauds the clarity Aryan had in his vision even after being a first-time director. “No matter if it takes 20 or 30 takes, he would make sure the scene comes out exactly as he envisioned. He never had any hierarchy on set, and there was not a single day when he lost his cool. I even asked SRK sir, how is he so calm and cool?”

Remembering one memory she shared with him, Sahher recalls, “He is also the most chivalrous guy I have ever met in our generation. We were at his nani’s birthday party and when I was leaving, he took an excuse from whoever he was talking to and came to drop me till my car. He didn’t need to do that but he did. These little things make him who he is, and I hope the world gets to see the amazing talent and also human that he is.”