Before becoming Aryan Khan’s leading lady in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Sahher Bambba debuted with Sunny Deol’s son

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s debut is undoubtedly one of the most awaited releases this year. Unlike SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan and many other star kids, Aryan does not have dreams to be an actor. Instead, he’s making his directorial debut with the upcoming web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Just last weekend, Aryan shared an announcement video, sharing that the preview of his show will release on Wednesday. Apart from his impressive aura and uncanny resemblance to King Khan, what stole our attention was a glimpse of Aryan's lead actors — Lakshya and Sahher Bambba. As most of us remember, Lakshya emerged as an overnight sensation after Kill (2023). Today, let’s get to know his leading lady better today. Meet Sahher Bambba, the leading lady of Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Lakshya was originally supposed to make his Bollywood debut with Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, but the film was shelved. His next film Bedhadak, with Shanaya Kapoor, was also shelved. In 2023, he finally made a debut with Kill, leaving a lasting impact on audiences with his performance. Sahher Bambba, on the other hand, began her journey as an actor with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019) opposite Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol. Before starting her acting career, Sahher was the winner of Times Fresh Face 2016.

While Sahher originally hails from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, she shifted to Mumbai for further studies. Apart from acting, she is passionate about dancing and is trained in Bharatnatyam, belly dancing and Latin ballroom dancing. After her debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which was a box office bomb, Sahher appeared in web series such as The Empire and Dil Bekaraar. Both shows released back in 2021. Well, fans are now eagerly looking forward to witness the magic of Aryan Khan, with Sahher and Lakshya as his lead stars.

Apart from Sahher and Lakshya, Aryan’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood also stars Kill actor Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol and Mona Singh.