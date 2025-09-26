Bobby Deol admits he battled inferiority complex during low phase in career: 'I would stand in a corner at parties'

Actor Bobby Deol, who recently drew praise for his role in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has opened up about a difficult phase in his life when he struggled with an inferiority complex. The actor portrayed superstar Ajay Talvar in the Aryan Khan-directed Netflix series, which earned him critical acclaim. Actor Bobby Deol reflects on a difficult phase marked by an inferiority complex, revealing how it impacted his social life.

Bobby talks about dealing with insecurities

Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, Bobby reflected on his journey through highs and lows, candidly admitting to grappling with self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy during a particularly challenging period in his career.

"My wife used to ask me, ‘Why do you think so little of yourself?’ During those five to six years, I genuinely didn’t think highly of myself. Even at parties, I would stay in a corner, avoid the spotlight. I felt like no one really wanted to talk to me or give me any importance. Jab main jaata tha, mujhe waise bhi importance nahi milti thi. (When I used to go, I would anyway get no attention) I would just stand there. If someone happened to come by, I’d say hello. But I’d notice how people always hovered around those they thought were important. It used to affect me."

Despite the emotional toll, Bobby mentioned that his setbacks taught him invaluable life lessons. “Failure has made me realise that nothing should be taken for granted. Success came to me, and then it was gone. If I ever let it get to my head again, it’ll slip away—and hurt even more the next time.”

Bobby Deol's career

Bobby Deol, son of legendary actor Dharmendra, made his acting debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, which earned him the Filmfare Best Debut Award and marked the beginning of a promising career in Bollywood. Known for his charm and screen presence, he delivered several hits in the late 1990s and early 2000s, including Gupt, Soldier, Ajnabee, and Humraaz.

However, his career slumped in the mid-2000s, leading to fewer roles and critical setbacks. Despite this, Bobby made a powerful comeback with the success of the web series, Aashram. This led to roles in Class of '83, Love Hostel, Animal, and the recent Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, where he received widespread praise for his intense and mature performances.

Looking ahead, Bobby is set to appear in Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie is slated for a theatrical release on 25 December 2025.