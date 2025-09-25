Vikrant Massey confirms replacing Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2 with Lakshya, reveals if Janhvi Kapoor is his desi girl

Karan Johar’s film Dostana 2 has been one of the most talked about projects of Bollywood since the last 6 years. For the longest time, fans were confused about whether the film is even happening anymore or if it has been shelved. It all started in 2019 when the project was first announced with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in the lead. Shortly after, Kartik was ousted from the film after a reported fallout with KJo, with no further update. Well, National Award winner Vikrant Massey has now confirmed that he is headlining Dostana 2, his first ever Dharma film, alongside Lakshya. Kartik is obviously out, but is Janhvi still a part of the project?

Dostana 2 original cast and Vikrant Massey