Vikrant Massey confirms replacing Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2 with Lakshya, reveals if Janhvi Kapoor is his desi girl

Karan Johar’s film Dostana 2 has been one of the most talked about projects of Bollywood since the last 6 years. For the longest time, fans were confused about whether the film is even happening anymore or if it has been shelved. It all started in 2019 when the project was first announced with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in the lead. Shortly after, Kartik was ousted from the film after a reported fallout with KJo, with no further update. Well, National Award winner Vikrant Massey has now confirmed that he is headlining Dostana 2, his first ever Dharma film, alongside Lakshya. Kartik is obviously out, but is Janhvi still a part of the project?
In a chat with Times Now, right after getting honoured with a National Award alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey shared, “I think this news is already out. I don’t know why I’m not talking. I’m doing Dostana 2. I’m doing my first Dharma movie.” Vikrant went on to reveal that this time he will be seen in a new avatar wearing designer clothes, fancy sunglasses and shooting in Europe, as opposed to the grounded characters the actor has portrayed in the past. When asked who the desi girl will be this time, Vikrant replied, “I think wo main nahi bolunga. Wo Karan sir hi bolenge toh behtar hai. Uski bhi toh badi announcement hai.” Well, that will definitely break hearts of fans rooting for Janhvi.
But Vikrant did confirm that Lakshya is still a part of the project, stating, “Lakshya is a part of the movie. But let the girl be a surprise.” Dostana 2 will be a spiritual sequel to Tarun Mansukhani and Karan Johar’s 2008 film Dostana. The first instalment of the franchise featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the OG desi girl with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan fighting over her, pretending to be gay. It was a hilarious and heartwarming ride. We can’t wait to see if Dostana 2 manages to meet expectations that fans of Dostana have from it.