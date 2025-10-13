Raghav Juyal on working with Shah Rukh Khan’s entire family in The Bads of Bollywood and King: Wo mujhe adopt…

Raghav Juyal emerged as one of the most memorable performers in Aryan Khan’s debut directorial series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, and the actor credits their combination as the reason for the success. “Mera aur Aryan ka combination bahut deadly hai. Mostly we made our scenes on the spot. Our thought process is quite similar in doing comedy. While he would enact the scenes and show to others how he wants it, he wouldn’t do it much with me. I don’t know what trust he had in me,” he says. Raghav Juyal and Shah Rukh Khan (Photo: Instagram)

With the show and now the upcoming film King, Raghav has become the first person to work with actor Shah Rukh Khan’s entire family. Mention that to him and he quips, “Abhi wo mujhe adopt karne wale hain bas,” adding, “I have a lot of injuries in my body, so one day we were together and he was asking me about my health. I told him that sir meri saari chotein aapki wali hain, bas aapka jaisa paisa aa jaye aur, and he started laughing.”

Raghav agrees that the actor in him is getting recognised more today and it all started with Kill. “After Kill, I got 400 scripts. My team got tired going through them all, but all I was looking at was the writing and the director. I have decided not to take up any work jiska koi kaam na ho,” he says, adding, “I want to be the biggest superstar of the country. I was the side dancer with (actors) Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in ABCD 2 (2015), and my dream now is to be the lead in ABCD 3,” he says.