Raghav Juyal stops interview midway to wake person sleeping in front row, internet laughs out loud: ‘Bro has no filter’

Actor Raghav Juyal recently showed off his funny side by stopping a session right in the middle. Wondering why? Because he spotted someone sleeping in the front row. He went up to the person to wake him up from the slumber. The video of the moment has emerged on social media and has left everyone in splits. Raghav Juyal was most recently seen in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Raghav pauses his session

Recently, Raghav joined Nikhil Taneja for YuvaaConclave2.0 and spoke about his career, success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood and what’s next for him. However, it is a funny video which is catching everyone's attention on social media.

In the video, Raghav is seen in the middle of his conversation when he notices someone dozing off in the front row. Without missing a beat, he gets up from his chair, walks down the stage, and delivers his line right in front of the person who is sleeping, who jolts awake in shock. The unexpected moment quickly turns hilarious, with both of them bursting into laughter, and the entire audience also joining in and laughing.

“Jab tak woh baat mujhe globally paunchani hai toh main woh baat paunchake rahune chahe banda so raha ho ya h*g raha ho (As long as I've got something to say that needs global attention, I'll make sure it reaches the world, no matter what - whether someone is sleeping or sh***ing),” Raghav quipped.

That’s when the person wakes and laughs. Raghav then offers him water and hugs him. The clip also captures another moment when Nikhil tries to take forward the conversation, and Raghav once again jokes about the sleeping incident.

“Arrey usse uthne toh do, brush karega, bathroom jayega… Thodha time do yaar … Thodhi angadai lega (Come on man, let him get up, he'll brush his teeth, head to the bathroom... Just give him some time... He'll stretch a bit),” Raghav joked.

Internet reacts

Social media users loved this unfiltered side of Raghav and took to the comment section to applaud him. One wrote, “Le my teacher in class with me everyday when I take a nap”, with another sharing, “Masti rukni nahin chahiye (fun should never stop).”

“Ye bnda kya hai yaar…ek hi piece hai (What is he made of.. One in a million),” one shared. One comment read, “This guy is going to be the next big thing, get him a 3 part movie and all the budget.”

“How sweet,” another shared, with one gushing, “Isliye main @raghavjuyal bhaiya ka fan hoon (That’s why I am Raghav Juyal’s fan).”

One called it the “best thing”, with another mentioning, “Bro has no filters.”

Raghav Juyal's latest work

Meanwhile, Raghav is enjoying riding a new wave of fame and polarity which came for his performance in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He is expected to come back to the show through the second season of the hit Netflix show, which is currently in production.