Shah Rukh Khan recalls Dilip Kumar’s wish to have a son like him

At a recent award ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan paid an emotional tribute to the legendary Dilip Kumar, recalling a deeply personal memory that has stayed with him through the years. The moment came as the late icon was honoured with the Cine Icon Award, which Saira Banu entrusted Shah Rukh to accept on her behalf. Srk recalls Dilip Kumar’s wish to have a son like him

While receiving the award from Jaya Bachachan, SRK gave a speech and remembered the warmth and affection he received from Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu when he first came to Mumbai.

“I fully respect and understand this amazing privilege, that Saira ji thought I am worthy enough to accept the award on Dilip Sahab’s behalf,” said Shah Rukh, adding, “When I first came to Mumbai, Dilip Sahab and Saira ji welcomed me into their home. Dilip Sahab placed his hand on my head and said, ‘Saira, if we had a son, he would have been like this.’ That blessing has stayed with me all my life.”

SRK went on to express how that moment became a guiding force in his career. “Every step of my journey in this industry, I have carried that blessing in my heart. That was his greatness, and that was Saira ji’s love,” he said, calling Dilip Kumar the ultimate benchmark for generations of actors.