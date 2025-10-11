‘Family getting hate messages from Pakistan, Bangladesh’: Sameer Wankhede after suing Red Chillies, Netflix

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Saturday claimed his family has been receiving hate messages from Pakistan, the UAE, and Bangladesh in connection with the defamation case he has filed against Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix over Aryan Khan-directed web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. The Delhi HC has issued summons to Netflix and other big players associated with Ba***ds of Bollywood in Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit.

“My personal belief is that this has nothing to do with my job or my profession. In my personal capacity, I have approached the Delhi high court. I wouldn't like to comment on the court proceedings or the issues involved, because the matter has been sub judice," Wankhede told news agency ANI.

He added that the case is about self-respect, personal dignity, and honour, and highlighted that satire or parody targeting him insults not just him, but also those working against drug abuse.

Wankhede said his family, who are unrelated to his professional work, have been unfairly affected. “We have regularly informed the police about the threats that my sister and my wife keep getting. I will not accept that because of me, they are facing the brunt of it,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Delhi high court issued summons to Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited and others in a civil defamation suit filed by Wankhede.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued a summons (notice) on the plea of Wankhede against Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and others.

The high court has asked Red Chillies Entertainment and others to file a reply within seven days. The petition has been asked to file a rejoinder within three days thereafter.

The court has asked the petitioner to supply a copy of the petition to all defendants. The matter has been listed on October 30 for a hearing.

The court refused to grant any instant relief to the petitioner and asked them to come after 10 days.

On September 26, the high court heard the defamation suit.