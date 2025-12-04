Spotify Wrapped 2025 live: Check your ‘Listening Age’, top artists, and yearly trends

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Spotify has released its Wrapped 2025 recap, giving users a detailed look at what they streamed this year. The recap brings back known tracking tools and adds new options that show how people engaged with music, podcasts, and audiobooks on the platform. Here’s how to explore Spotify’s new Wrapped 2025 features that reveal your year-long listening patterns.

Spotify Wrapped 2025 presents the usual highlights, such as total minutes listened, top songs with a playlist, top artists, top genres, and top podcasts. Some users may also see video messages from artists who appeared often in their playlists, including musicians who participated in this year’s creator program.

Spotify Wrapped 2025: What’s New

Spotify has added several new features this year. A new feature called Listening Age now compares a user’s music taste to listeners in the same age group. The metric studies the release years of tracks and places the user within a listening profile. Spotify has also added Top Albums, which shows the albums users returned to most during the year. Another feature, Top Song Quiz, allows users to guess their most-played track in an interactive format.

Wrapped 2025 also introduces the Fan Leaderboard, which ranks each user among global listeners of an artist based on minutes streamed. A feature called Top Artist Sprint displays how a user’s top five artists moved in monthly rankings over the year.

Also read: Google plans major Gemini app update with focus on UX, macOS app coming next

Another addition, Clubs, places users into one of six groups based on listening patterns. Spotify has also introduced the AI-powered Listening Archive, which offers up to five reports that reflect specific listening moments throughout the year. These reports are available in English in select regions.

Audiobook and podcast listeners get updated sections as well. Users can view their top audiobook genre and may receive recorded notes from authors. Some podcast hosts have also shared short clips for listeners who streamed their shows during the year.

How to Access Your Spotify Wrapped 2025

Users can access Wrapped if they streamed at least 30 songs for more than 30 seconds and listened to at least five artists this year. Wrapped is available for Free and Premium users on the Spotify app for Android and iOS. The recap appears on the Home screen, and users can also search for “2025 Wrapped” within the app.

Also read: Google now allows users in India to virtually try any outfit: Here’s how you can do it

Most-Streamed Songs in India

1 Raanjhan by Sachet-Parampara

2 Finding Her by Kushagra, Bharath, Saaheal

3 Saiyaara (from “Saiyaara” by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, Irshad Kamil

4 Sahiba by Aditya Rikhari

5 Ishq by Faheem Abdullah, Rauhan Malik, Amir Ameer

6 Jo Tum Mere Ho by Anuv Jain

7 Ishq Hai by Anurag Saikia, Raj Shekhar, Romy, Amarabha Banerjee, Varun Jain, Madhubanti Bagchi

8 Apna Bana Le by Sachin-Jigar, Arijit Singh

9 Sahiba by Jasleen Royal, Stebin Ben, Priya Saraiya, Aditya Sharma

10 Tere Bina by A.R. Rahman, Chinmayi, Murtuza Khan, Qadir Khan

Most-Streamed Artists in India:

1. Arjit Singh

2. Pritam

3. Shreya Ghoshal

4. AR Rahman

5. Anirudh Ravichander

6. Sachin-Jigar

7. Alka Yagnik

8. Udit Narayan

9. Tanishk Bagchi

10. Masoom Sharma

Also read: Apple added several devices to its ‘vintage and obsolete’ list: Check if your device is in it

Most-Streamed Podcasts in India:

1. Figuring Out with Raj Shamani

2. The Horror Show by Khooni Monday

3. The Desi Crime Podcast

4. The Ranveer Show हिंदी

5. The Stories of Mahabharata

6. The Ranveer Show

7. Horror Time - Scary Stories in Hindi

8. SR PAY (True Crime Documentaries

9. Pretkotha (Bengali Horror Podcast

10. Moment of Silence

Spotify Adds Wrapped Party

This year, Spotify has introduced Wrapped Party, a feature that lets users review their listening year with friends. Spotify is also hosting around 50 in-person pop-up events in major cities. These events include appearances from artists such as Oasis in Manchester and JENNIE in Seoul.