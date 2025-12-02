Apple added several devices to its ‘vintage and obsolete’ list: Check if your device is in it

Apple has expanded its Vintage and Obsolete Product List by adding several older devices across its iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats categories. The update will affect the first-generation iPhone SE, select iPad Pro models, Apple Watch variants, and an older Beats speaker. Let’s take a closer look at the devices on the list and see if yours is one of them. Apple has updated its support list by moving several older iPhone, iPad, Watch, and Beats devices.(Bloomberg)

iPhone SE (2016) Marked Obsolete

Apple has now classified the first-generation iPhone SE as obsolete. The device was launched in 2016 with 16GB and 64GB storage options. Apple ended its production in 2018 and later replaced it with the second-generation SE.

As the model has now been available for over seven years, Apple and its authorised service providers will no longer offer hardware repairs or parts support. Users relying on the device may need to explore independent repair services.

iPad Pro (2017) and Apple Watch Series 4 Editions Added

The update also affects the 12.9-inch iPad Pro released in 2017. Apple has shifted this model to its obsolete category, which ends all hardware service options.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 4 Nike and Hermes editions, launched in 2018 and discontinued in 2019, have now moved to the vintage list. These models can still be serviced, but only if parts remain available. Multiple Apple-focused platforms flagged these additions after spotting them in updated support files.

Beats Pill 2.0 Moves to Obsolete List

Beats’ Pill 2.0 speaker, first released in 2013, is another device Apple has classified as obsolete. The move ends Apple’s official repair support for the speaker, leaving users to depend on third-party repair centres for any service needs.

How Apple Categorises Vintage and Obsolete Devices

Apple marks products as vintage when they have not been sold for five to seven years. These devices may still qualify for service, but only if replacement components are in stock.

Products older than seven years become obsolete. Once this happens, Apple stops providing hardware repairs or parts globally, with the exception of some MacBook battery services available for as long as parts last, up to ten years.

What Users Should Know

The new additions mean that official repair routes may no longer be available for many of these devices. Users who still depend on them might need to seek third-party repair options. Apple’s classification system helps signal when a device is nearing the end of its support window, which gives users clarity as they plan for upgrades or long-term use.