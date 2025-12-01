Buy Buy sale 2025: Flipkart reveals early access, bank discounts and big year-end offers

Flipkart has revealed its plans for a new year-end sale as it prepares to close its annual shopping calendar. The company has announced the Buy Buy 2025 sale, which will start on December 5. The event follows soon after the platform wrapped up its Black Friday 2025 sale. Flipkart has billed the upcoming sale as its last major promotion of the year, with several category-wide offers already visible on a dedicated preview page. Flipkart Buy Buy sale 2025 is set to commence from December 5 with huge discounts across categories. (Pexels)

The sale will run across multiple product lines. Interested buyers will find offers on smartphones, laptops, home appliances, clothing, accessories, small electronics, and home essentials. Flipkart has been updating its preview list to highlight deals ahead of the sale window.

Early Access for Select Users

Flipkart will open the sale 24 hours earlier for its Plus members and Black tier users. The platform notes that this early entry will help these members secure limited-stock deals on smartphones, laptops, and other electronic products that appear in the preview. Flipkart has used this approach across previous events to give members first access to high-demand deals.

Bank Discounts and Other Offers

Flipkart has also confirmed bank offers that will run during the sale period. Customers using SBI Credit Cards can claim a 10 percent instant discount, including on EMI-based purchases. The Flipkart SBI Credit Card will offer an additional 10 percent instant savings at checkout, subject to the usual conditions. Users opting for the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card can receive up to Rs. 400 off on eligible orders.

Deals Preview Across Categories

The preview listings suggest wide discounts across electronics, fashion, and home categories. Smartphones remain central to the sale, with the iPhone 16"> iPhone 16 appearing under a “wishlist now” label, which suggests a possible price drop once the sale begins. Laptops, including models like the Asus Creator series featuring an RTX 3050 GPU, are part of the early showcase, pointing toward category-wide offers on creator-focused and gaming devices.

Fashion brands such as Arrow and Levi’s appear with a minimum 10 percent-off tags. Flipkart’s ongoing banners indicate that users will also be able to combine standard discounts with SuperCoins and discount passes, which offer extra savings at checkout.

Accessories, wearables, power banks, and audio devices usually receive notable reductions during Flipkart’s year-end events. The preview page also features home essentials, kitchen tools, cleaning appliances, personal care items, toys, and décor products, which suggest multiple low-price deals across these segments.

Flipkart is expected to add more listings as the sale date approaches, giving users a wider look at what they can expect once the Buy Buy 2025 sale goes live for all shoppers on December 5.