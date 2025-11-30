Vivo X300 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Decoding camera, battery, and performance differences

Vivo X300 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: If you’re planning to upgrade your phone before the end of 2025, the market has several new flagships to choose from. One of the most talked-about releases is the Vivo X300 Pro, which is set to launch in India on December 2, 2025. The device features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, and a versatile triple-camera setup, which aims to deliver a complete flagship experience. Check out this quick comparison between Vivo X300 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro to make a smart decision.

But with so many options available, it can be hard to know which phone is the right choice. To make the decision easier, we’re comparing the Vivo X300 Pro with last year’s flagship, the Google Pixel 9 Pro. By looking at design, display, performance, battery, and camera features, this comparison will help you see which device suits your needs and offers the best value for your investment.

Also read: Incognito isn’t always invisible: How to truly delete your browsing history

Vivo X300 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Design and Display

The Vivo X300 Pro uses a metal-and-glass design that gives it a sturdy, solid profile. Its frame supports a firm grip, and the device carries improved protection ratings for everyday use. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 9 Pro continues Google’s familiar design style with a clean finish and a lighter body. It sits comfortably in the hand and suits people who prefer a practical fit over a larger footprint.

Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display that claims to offer higher brightness levels and supports high-frequency PWM. This allows smoother viewing for users sensitive to screen flicker. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 9 Pro features a smaller Google Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED panel, which claims to offer an accurate calibration and consistent colour tones. Google tunes the display for natural results, making it suitable for those who prioritise realism when watching content or viewing photos.

Also read: iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Which one offers the better overall package?

Vivo X300 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Performance

The Vivo X300 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 9500 chipset, which claims to deliver higher peak processing power. It suits heavy multitasking, graphics-intensive gaming, and continuous workload sessions. Its UFS 4.1 storage further improves app loading and overall system responsiveness.

In comparison, the Google Pixel 9 Pro takes a different approach with Google’s Tensor G4 chip. While not focused on raw speed, it enhances voice processing, image recognition, and AI-driven features. This gives the phone a smooth and predictable experience, especially for users who rely on Google’s ecosystem for productivity and media tasks. Users who want maximum performance may lean toward Vivo, while those who prefer software-led optimisation may find the Pixel more suitable.

Vivo X300 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Battery and Charging

Vivo offers a larger battery on the X300 Pro, along with faster wired and wireless charging. This setup benefits users who stay on their phones for long periods or want short charging breaks during busy days. In contrast, the Pixel 9 Pro offers moderate battery life and slower charging speeds, but Google’s focus on efficiency helps deliver steady endurance. Bypass charging also helps reduce long-term battery stress. The Google Pixel suits users who prefer predictable, stable power management rather than fast top-ups.

Also read: Vivo X300 vs iQOO 15: Design, display, performance, camera and price compared

Vivo X300 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Camera

Vivo places strong emphasis on camera hardware. The Vivo X300 Pro includes a high-resolution periscope lens and Zeiss-tuned optics. This combination delivers improved zoom shots, better low-light images, and more flexibility for different shooting conditions. A dedicated colour sensor also supports better accuracy across scenes.

In contrast, the Google Pixel 9 Pro builds on Google’s computational photography. Its algorithms prioritise balanced results and reliable output. Features like Best Take, and Zoom Enhance make everyday photography simple for users who want effortless results. While Vivo targets users who value advanced camera hardware, Pixel appeals to those who want software-driven consistency.

On the front, Vivo uses a higher-resolution selfie camera with autofocus, offering clear shots even in uneven lighting. The Pixel’s ultrawide selfie camera works well for group photos and social media use.

Also read: PlayStation India Cup 2025 finale: Finalists revealed, dates confirmed, details here

Vivo X300 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Price and Value

The Vivo X300 Pro is expected to launch in India at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It offers strong overall hardware, faster charging, and wider camera flexibility at this price point.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 9 Pro, priced at around Rs. 1,09,999 in India, costs more but includes a seven-year software update promise. Its clean Android interface and long-term support make it appealing for users who want a device built for extended use.

In short, Vivo X300 Pro offer better upfront value for performance-focused buyers, while Google Pixel 9 Pro offers longer support and a cohesive software experience. The choice depends on whether users prioritise advanced capability or long-term reliability.