iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Which one offers the better overall package?

iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: iQOO has recently added its latest flagship smartphone, iQOO 15, to an already competitive space where the recently launched devices like OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro are giving head-to-head competition to each other. Also, all three devices are powered by the latest and powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Also, all three devices carry the same starting price, but offer different approaches in design, performance and camera systems, which is enough to influence buying decisions. iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Design, camera, processor, battery and price comparison.

All three models aim to target users who want a flagship Android phone, but each brand has taken a different route in terms of hardware choices and additional features. Let’s take a look at how these three flagship devices compare based on their specifications, features, and price to help you make a better and smarter decision.

iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Design

All three phones offer different design approaches.

The iQOO 15 maintains the familiar design approach of previous models, but updates the camera layout with refined styling and RGB lighting. This year, it also adopts a flat frame.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15 has taken a different route and replaced its earlier circular camera module with a square housing. In contrast, Realme has introduced a swappable camera module feature on the GT 8 Pro, which allows users to change the design and camera layout. This makes the Realme model the most distinct in terms of design variation.

iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Performance

iQOO 15, OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro, all three devices are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, but secondary chips set them apart.

iQOO 15 comes equipped with a Q3 chip to support gaming performance. Meanwhile, the Realme GT 8 Pro is equipped with its R1 gaming chip and a Hyper Vision AI chip to handle AI-related functions. In contrast, the OnePlus 15 comes equipped with a Performance Tri-Chip setup designed to enhance gameplay, network stability and visual responsiveness. While the core processor remains the same, these additions create differences in how each device handles specific tasks.

iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Display

Display features vary across the three models.

The Realme GT 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits peak brightness.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus sports a 1.5K AMOLED screen with a higher 165Hz refresh rate aimed at smooth movement.

In contrast, the iQOO 15 features a 6.85-inch 2K flat AMOLED display based on Samsung’s M14 technology, also offering 6,000 nits peak brightness. Each device targets users who prioritise different aspects such as clarity, smoothness or size.

iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Camera Setups

The camera systems mark one of the biggest differences.

Both the iQOO 15 and OnePlus 15 come with a triple 50MP camera. OnePlus also brings its DetailMax imaging engine for enhanced output. On the other hand, Realme takes a different approach with its Ricoh partnership, which places a 200MP telephoto camera in the GT 8 Pro. This gives Realme a different position in the camera segment, especially for users who focus on zoom and detail.

iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Battery

Battery sizes have also increased across the board this year.

The iQOO 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro both house a 7,000mAh battery. However, the iQOO 15 supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, while Realme offers 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. In contrast, the OnePlus 15 houses the largest 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Users looking for longer usage or quicker charging may find clear differences here.

iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15 vs Realme GT 8 Pro: Price Comparison

All three devices, iQOO 15, OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro are available at a starting price of Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in India. Each brand offers separate bank offers and discounts, but the base price remains the same.