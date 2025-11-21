Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Which flagship smartphone pushes the limits this year?

Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Realme and OnePlus have recently launched their much-anticipated flagship smartphones, the Realme GT 8 Pro and the OnePlus 15, in India. Both brands aim to draw users who want strong performance, capable cameras, long battery life, and minimalist design and better displays. Realme brings Ricoh-backed imaging, a new and vibrant display, and upgraded hardware, while OnePlus focuses on a refreshed design, a large battery, and a vibrant and high refresh rate display. The OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro both pack the latest and powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Here is a closer look at how both devices compare on specifications, features, camera and price to help you make a smart decision. Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Design, display performance, cameras, and price compared.(HT)

Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Design and Build

Realme offers a different design approach with swappable camera modules and a vegan leather back made from recycled materials through Photonic Nano-Carving. The design aims to give users more control over the phone’s appearance.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15 moves to a square camera island and retains a refined, clean layout. The device also brings IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, offering multiple levels of protection against dust and water. It includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Display

The Realme GT 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate and reaches up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. The screen aims to deliver a smooth and responsive viewing experience suitable for gaming and everyday use.

In comparison, the OnePlus 15 features a 6.7-inch third-generation BOE Flexible AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The display claims to touch 3,600 nits of peak brightness and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The screen also offers a 330Hz touch sampling rate, designed for improved responsiveness during high-speed navigation.

Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Camera

Realme has partnered with Ricoh GR for the GT 8 Pro’s camera system. It carries a 50MP anti-glare main sensor with the Ricoh GR mode, which offers five film-style tones for users who want creative controls. The setup includes a 200MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x lossless zoom, along with a 50MP ultrawide sensor. The phone supports 4K recording at 120fps with Dolby Vision.

In contrast, the OnePlus 15 features a triple 50MP camera setup on the rear. It includes a 50MP main lens, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto shooter. The rear cameras support 8K recording at 30fps. For selfies, the OnePlus 15 has a 32MP front camera, while Realme opts for a higher-resolution 50MP front sensor.

Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Performance

Realme GT 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with the R1 graphics chip and Hyper Vision AI chip, which targets gaming and AI-driven tasks. The smartphone gets a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system, designed to maintain temperature during intensive use.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15 is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The chipset includes two high-performance cores and six efficiency cores clocked up to 4.608GHz. The device aims to deliver stable performance across apps, games, and productivity workloads.

Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Battery and Charging

Realme GT 8 Pro houses a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

In contrast, the OnePlus 15 houses a larger 7,300mAh battery, which makes it one of the largest batteries in the flagship segment. It supports 120W Super Flash Charge for wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Price in India

The Realme GT 8 Pro starts at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 78,999.

In comparison, the OnePlus 15 begins at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GBRAM and 256GB storage option and goes up to Rs. 79,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model. It is available in Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune colour options.