Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ with new search and maths tools to launch in India soon

Samsung is gearing up to expand its Galaxy A series of tablets, with the launch of the Galaxy Tab A11+ in India. The company on Tuesday has confirmed the launch through a press release, noting that the device will arrive later this month. The model already reached select global markets in September and will debut in India with a set of AI tools and a 4nm MediaTek chipset. Let’s take a close look at what Samsung may bring for you with this new launch. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is set to launch in India next month.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+: Configurations and Key Features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ will be powered by the MediaTek MT8775 processor, built on a 4nm process. It will run on One UI 8.0. Samsung plans to offer the tablet in 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage options. Users will also be able to expand storage up to 2TB through a microSD card. The company said these configurations aim to support users who store documents, videos, and other files on their devices.

Also read: Is leaving your laptop plugged in all the time safe? Here’s what experts say

AI Tools

Samsung will also integrate several AI tools into the Galaxy Tab A11+ as part of the rollout. These include Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and a Solve Math feature inside Samsung Notes. Gemini will allow users to request information through conversational prompts. Circle to Search will let users draw a circle around any on-screen item to look it up without leaving the current app. Solve Math will read equations entered in Samsung Notes and generate step-by-step solutions. Samsung suggests these tools will support students and others who rely on digital notes, quick look-ups, and simplified workflows.

The tablet will feature an 11-inch display and is likely to house a 7,040mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. For imaging needs, the tablet will carry a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera.

Also read: Exclusive: BGMI announces triple Chicken Dinner event with a 500,000 UC reward pool

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+: Price in India (Expected)

In global markets such as the UK, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is priced at EUR 329 (around Rs. 33,000) for the 128GB variant and EUR 389 (about Rs. 39,000) for the 256GB model. Samsung may choose a similar pricing strategy for India.