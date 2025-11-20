Exclusive: BGMI announces triple Chicken Dinner event with a 500,000 UC reward pool

BGMI players are set for a new weekend race as the game prepares to hand out one of its biggest community rewards to date. For the first time, Battlegrounds Mobile India has announced a competition built entirely around UC, which will give players a chance to convert quick victories into real in-game currency. The event, titled “Triple Chicken Dinner, UC Winner,” offers a naive challenge with high stakes: secure three Chicken Dinners within a two-hour slot and win UC through UniPin vouchers. Here’s how BGMI players can turn quick weekend wins into UC rewards with the new triple chicken dinner challenge.(Krafton India)

BGMI Triple Chicken Dinner, UC Winner: Competition Timeline

The competition will take place over three consecutive weekends: 21–23 November, 28–30 November and 5–7 December 2025. It will follow the BGMI 4.1 update shortly. With 80 winner spots available every day, BGMI is aiming to reward more players than ever before, which reflects the size and loyalty of its Indian community.

Also read: iPhone users may soon get a multi-account option in WhatsApp - All details

For many of the game’s 240 million players, UC is more than currency. It is the key to unlocking character outfits, weapon skins, Royale Pass perks, and visual upgrades that shape their identity in the battleground. With this event, BGMI shifts the role of UC from something players purchase to something they can win through fast and efficient gameplay.

How the Challenge Works

Players must complete three Chicken Dinners in Theme Classic Mode within a two-hour window. The first 40 players to achieve this in each slot will win. The time slots include:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM IST – 40 winners

9:00 PM - 11:00 PM IST – 40 winners

Across nine days, the event will select 720 winners.

Also read: Lost or stolen iPhone? You can get a free replacement with this new affordable AppleCare+ plan in India at Rs…

To qualify, players must ensure:

Their BGMI UID is above Level 15

They complete the task and claim it under “Be the Top 1” in the Play & Win section

They participate with a unique UID, as each user can win once per weekend

Winners will receive a UniPin voucher worth Rs. 750 (equal to 660 UC) via in-game mail. UC distribution will be processed every Tuesday after each weekend cycle.

KRAFTON said the competition aims to make weekend gaming more engaging while recognising the efforts of players who have shaped BGMI’s rise in India. With UC on the line and a race-based format, the event brings a new layer of excitement to the game’s competitive culture.