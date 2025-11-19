Lost or stolen iPhone? You can get a free replacement with this new affordable AppleCare+ plan in India at Rs…

Apple has updated its device protection programme in India by adding a new AppleCare+ plan that includes coverage for theft and loss of an iPhone. This marks the first time Indian customers can access this level of protection directly from Apple. The company has also rolled out monthly and annual payment choices, which will give users more flexibility in how they maintain coverage for their devices. Apple had rolled out its AppleCare+ theft and loss coverage plans in India.(AP)

AppleCare+ functions as Apple’s extended protection service. It offers support and repairs that go beyond the standard one-year limited warranty. Users in India previously had access only to plans that offered accidental damage repairs, battery service and priority support. With the latest update, Apple now allows customers to choose a monthly subscription, which may suit those who prefer spreading out payments instead of paying the full amount in one instance.

AppleCare+ Plan: New Theft and Loss Coverage

The notable change is the introduction of AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for iPhone users. This plan starts at Rs. 799 per month in India and covers up to two incidents of theft or loss in a year. If a user misplaces the device or someone steals it, Apple will replace the iPhone as long as the user follows the required steps during the claim process. This feature has been missing from Apple’s offerings in India, which has pushed many users to depend on third-party insurers until now.

What the Updated Plan Includes

The Theft and Loss plan also offers all the benefits of standard AppleCare+. This includes unlimited accidental damage repairs done with genuine Apple parts, 24/7 priority technical support and battery service when the battery health goes below a defined threshold. Repairs and replacements take place at Apple Stores or authorised service centres, which ensures that the device receives approved components and trained technicians handle the process.

Easy Purchase and Management

Apple has also simplified the process of buying and managing these plans. Users can check eligibility, review available options and purchase any AppleCare+ plan directly through the Settings app on an iPhone, iPad or Mac. The coverage begins as soon as the user completes the purchase.

With this expansion, Apple brings its protection plans in India closer to what is already available in other global markets. For iPhone users seeking long-term coverage, the new plans offer more flexibility and a wider range of options. Customers who want additional details or wish to enrol can visit Apple’s India website or access the options through the Settings app on their device.