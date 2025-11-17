5 Reasons why OnePlus 15 could be the better pick over the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Consumers often compare premium phones based on features that matter in daily use, and two models currently are drawing our strong attention: the newly launched OnePlus 15 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. While both sit in the same premium segment, they take different paths in performance, battery life, charging, and additional features. Read on to find out why the OnePlus 15 is a more practical choice than the Samsung Galaxy 25 Ultra. OnePlus 15 is priced at Rs. 72,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.(OnePlus)

1. Bigger Battery with Longer Backup

The OnePlus 15 houses a huge 7,300mAh battery, which is far larger than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery. During routine use, the OnePlus model claims to last close to two days before needing a charge, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra usually requires charging after a day and a half. Additionally, OnePlus uses a silicon-carbon battery that holds more energy without adding weight.

2. Faster and More Flexible Charging Support

The OnePlus 15 supports 120W wired charging with the brand’s adapter and also works with USB-PD and PPS at 36W and 55W. Even regions capped at 80W still see quicker results than Samsung’s 45W limit. The OnePlus 15 is claimed to charge the device fully in under an hour, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra takes longer and slows early in the cycle. Both devices offer wireless charging, but Samsung gets an edge with Qi2 support. Still, wired charging on the OnePlus 15 remains faster and more convenient.

3. Stronger Performance with the Latest Chipset

The OnePlus 15 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Meanwhile, Samsung is powered by a modified version of last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite. The OnePlus 15 is the clear winner in benchmark tests, with its high scores in CPU and GPU categories. Its newer cores and updated Adreno GPU ensure smoother performance when running resource-intensive apps and performing heavy tasks.

4. Better Gaming Support

The OnePlus 15's 165Hz display helps push frame rates up to 165 fps in compatible games. Touch response is another advantage, with a 3,200Hz sampling rate that reacts quickly to light inputs. While most games still run at 60 or 120 frames per second (fps), competitive titles can benefit from a higher frame rate. The screen has a 1.5K resolution rather than 2K, though this difference is rarely noticeable during regular viewing.

5. Practical Features that Add Value

The OnePlus 15 includes an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that unlocks quickly, even with short taps, claims the company. It also carries IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for wider protection against high-pressure water jets. It also has an IR blaster that allows it to control household appliances. Lastly, the alert slider has been replaced with a programmable Plus Key, which can be used to trigger functions such as the camera or flashlight.

OnePlus 15 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Which One Offers Better Value?

Both devices occupy the premium segment, but the OnePlus 15 delivers better battery life, quicker charging, the latest and powerful performance hardware, and a range of useful additions. Users who prioritise long backup, gaming needs, and daily convenience may find it a more suitable pick.