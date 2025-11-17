Vivo X300 Pro, X300 and teleconverter kit prices tipped ahead of India launch - All details

Vivo is preparing to expand its premium smartphone lineup in India, with the Vivo X300 series set to arrive on December 2. The company has already shared early visuals of the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, and new leaks now offer a clearer picture of their possible pricing and core specifications ahead of the official launch. Vivo X300 Pro, X300 smartphones are set to launch in India on December 2.(Vivo )

Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300: Price in India (Tipped)

According to multiple tipsters, the Vivo X300 could start at Rs. 74,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Another variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage could be priced at around Rs. 80,999. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Pro is expected to enter the market at around Rs. 99,999. Vivo has not confirmed these figures, so the final pricing will be known at the launch event.

The series may also arrive with an optional Telephoto Extender Kit, reportedly priced at Rs. 20,999. The kit is said to feature Zeiss 2.35x teleconverter lenses, which extend optical zoom capabilities. It may include NFC support for quick pairing and a dedicated Teleconverter Mode built into the camera app for seamless activation.

Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

Early reports suggest that the Vivo X300 might offer a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display, while the X300 Pro may feature a 6.78-inch flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED screen, with both models supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. The series is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and Android 16-based OriginOS 6. Vivo may also promise up to five major Android OS upgrades for the lineup.

Under the hood, battery capacities could differ slightly. The X300 Pro may house a 5,440mAh battery, while the Vivo X300 may house a 5,360mAh battery. Both phones are tipped to support 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

As for the optics, the Vivo X300 Pro could carry a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The Vivo X300 may switch roles, possibly offering a 200MP Samsung HPB main sensor and a 50MP LYT-602 periscope lens. Both phones are expected to feature a 50MP front camera.

Vivo X300 Series: India launch Date

Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will launch in India on December 2. The devices will be available through Flipkart, the Vivo e-store, and select offline partners.