Android phones could get an iPhone-like NameDrop feature soon: Report

Android users may soon see a new way to exchange contact details by simply placing two phones close together. New information from a recent build of Google Play Services suggests that Google is working on a tool that works much like Apple’s NameDrop, a feature introduced with iOS 17 back in 2023. This development shows that Google is trying to make basic tasks on Android easier and respond to features that already exist on competing platforms. Google is testing a new Android feature that lets users share contact details by bringing phones together.

For years, Android and iOS have grown by observing what users value in each system. Apple added features such as widgets and free home-screen icon placement after they gained traction on Android. Google also introduced Calling Cards on Android after testing a function similar to Apple’s Contact Posters. Now, it seems that Google is preparing to introduce a new form of contact sharing to its ecosystem.

Also read: OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17: The key differences buyers should know before upgrading

Google’s Version Surfaces in Play Services

According to the Android Authority report, the feature under development shows up inside Google Play Services with the internal label “Gesture Exchange.” Within it, an activity named “Contact Exchange” uses NFC to start the interaction. Early screenshots show how the system may work once Google rolls it out.

On one screen, users can select what information they want to share. Options include a photo, phone number, or email address. There is also a “Receive only” choice for those who prefer not to send any details. This mirrors the simplicity of NameDrop, which allows quick transfers of contact data by holding two iPhones close together.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption coming to mobile phones, to Netflix and next-gen consoles on this date…

Another screen shows how the received information appears on the phone. Users will be able to save it with a single tap. Google also includes shortcuts for sending a text or starting a video call right from the interface, reducing the steps needed after the exchange completes.

Also read: OnePlus 15R teased to launch soon in India: Here’s what’s coming next month

Although NFC will handle the initial device handshake, Google may still use other technologies to transfer information once the connection forms. The current version focuses only on contact sharing, but the system could expand to support file sharing in the future if Google chooses to broaden its scope.

The internal names “Gesture Exchange” and “Contact Exchange” may change before the feature becomes public. Development appears to be active, and Google has not indicated when users can expect the rollout. For now, the discovery signals that Android could soon get another convenient way to share information between devices.