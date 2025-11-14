OnePlus 15R teased to launch soon in India: Here’s what’s coming next month

OnePlus has recently launched its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15 in India. The company did not mention the OnePlus 15R during the launch event, but a brief comment from a spokesperson suggested that the next R-series model is on the way. OnePlus 15R is confirmed to launch in India soon.(HT)

However, the brand has not confirmed the release date, price, or specifications yet, but these details are expected to surface soon. Early reports suggest the device may arrive as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6, which recently made its debut in China. If this holds true, the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and may offer up to 16GB of RAM. It may also feature a dual rear camera setup.

OnePlus 15R: Launch Timeline and Price

OnePlus has not shared its plans for the 15R launch in India, but reports suggest that the phone could reach global markets, including India, as early as next month. On the other hand, tipster Yogesh Brar recently shared a post on X that the India launch may take place by mid-December. The OnePlus 15R is expected to carry a price close to the OnePlus 13R, which went on sale in India earlier this year at Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

Since the OnePlus 15R is expected to match the OnePlus Ace 6, its pricing may follow the structure seen in China. Its starting price was set at CNY 2,599 (around Rs. 32,300) for the 12GB and 256GB variants. Other configurations, 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB, were priced at CNY 2,899 (around Rs. 36,000), CNY 3,099 (around Rs. 38,800), and CNY 3,399 (around Rs. 42,200), respectively.

OnePlus 15R: Specifications and Features (Expected)

If the OnePlus 15R mirrors the OnePlus Ace 6, the upcoming device may retain most of the specifications with some changes, possibly in the camera system. The OnePlus Ace 6 features a 6.83-inch flat AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, and peak brightness of 5,000 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For photography, the device is expected to include a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP front camera. It runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and houses a 7,800mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging support. The device also comes with IP66/68/69/69K protection against dust and water.