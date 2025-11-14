PhonePe users can now ask ChatGPT before making payments: Here’s what changes

PhonePe has introduced ChatGPT-based features inside its UPI app through a new partnership with OpenAI. The move brings AI-driven support to users as they make routine payments, search for information, or plan purchases. This marks one of the first instances of an AI chatbot becoming part of a major UPI service in India. PhonePe has added ChatGPT features to its UPI app to support UPI payment and daily tasks.(Reuters)

PhonePe will roll out ChatGPT-powered tools across its consumer and business apps. The company says users will be able to access AI assistance for tasks such as travel planning, finding suitable products, or comparing options before making payments. These features aim to help users make decisions inside the app instead of switching to other platforms. PhonePe also notes that the full ChatGPT interface will not appear in the app, but key AI functions will guide users through specific tasks.

OpenAI says the partnership supports its plan to widen AI access in India. Oliver Jay, OpenAI’s Head of International, says the collaboration reflects the growing demand for consumer AI in the country and highlights PhonePe’s reach among Indian users.

How ChatGPT works inside PhonePe

The integration focuses on payment-linked use cases. Users can ask ChatGPT for low-cost travel choices, check merchant information, or compare services before completing a UPI payment. The AI will generate contextual suggestions based on user queries. PhonePe also confirms that OpenAI will have access to the Indus Appstore as part of its broader expansion.

OpenAI has been working with several Indian partners in recent months. The company recently opened its first office in Mumbai and announced a Rs. 20,000 crore plan to build a 1GW data centre. It also partnered with Razorpay and NPCI to test AI-enabled UPI payments using ChatGPT. The Razorpay collaboration already supports agentic AI transactions, which points to new possibilities in conversational commerce.

To increase adoption in India, OpenAI is offering free access to ChatGPT Go for 12 months. The company expects the offer to bring more users to its advanced tools and encourage upgrades to paid options.