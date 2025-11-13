Google Drive can now turn your long PDFs into podcast-style audio summaries: Here’s how

Google has rolled out a new Gemini-based feature for Drive that transforms lengthy PDF documents into short, podcast-style audio summaries. The addition brings the existing Audio Overview capability from NotebookLM and Google Search directly to Google Drive, which gives users an alternative way to consume long documents without reading. Google Drive now lets users listen to short audio summaries of PDFs through its new Gemini feature.(Pexels)

How the New Feature Works

Once the update is active, users will find a new “Audio Overview” button in the PDF viewer on the web version of Google Drive. By clicking the button, Gemini will analyse the document and produce an audio summary within minutes. The summary can be played directly from a side panel or accessed later through an email link once the file is processed.

The generated recordings, typically lasting between two and ten minutes, are automatically stored in a new folder named “Audio overviews” within Drive. These files remain accessible on both desktop and mobile devices, which allows users to listen wherever convenient.

Furthermore, Google said the Audio Overview feature aims to simplify how people handle long and detailed files such as research papers, meeting notes, and legal documents. Instead of reading through pages of text, users can listen to summaries that highlight main points and essential details. The feature can also help users stay informed while commuting, exercising, or performing other daily activities.

In addition to convenience, Google noted that the tool improves accessibility for users who rely on or prefer audio content. By offering concise spoken summaries, Drive enables more flexible ways to absorb information, especially for multitaskers or those with visual limitations.

Rollout and Availability

The rollout started on November 12 for ‘Scheduled Release’ domains, while ‘Rapid Release’ domains already have access. The feature will appear automatically for all eligible users once enabled.

Audio Overviews are currently limited to English-language PDFs and will be available without any additional setup. The feature is included for Google Workspace Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, as well as Google One AI Pro, AI Ultra, AI Ultra for Business, and AI Pro for Education subscribers.