Vivo overtakes Samsung as India’s 2nd largest smartphone brand; The topper is…

India’s smartphone market recorded its strongest growth in five years during the third quarter of 2025 (3Q25), according to the International Data Corporation (IDC). Shipments increased by 4.3 per cent year-on-year to almost 48 million units, due to strong demand for premium smartphones and successful festive sales. However, weaker sales of budget models and higher average prices slowed overall momentum. Vivo has overtaken Samsung in India’s top smartphone rankings.(Vivo)

Vivo Overtakes Samsung

Samsung, which held the second position in India’s smartphone rankings last year, has now slipped to third place. IDC data shows Vivo leading with an 18.3 percent market share, followed by Oppo at 13.9 percent. Samsung came third with 12.6 per cent, which is a slight improvement on 12.3 per cent in Q3 2024, but it is losing ground to competitors that are growing faster.

Also read: Is your Chrome browser too slow? Try these 5 tricks to bring back its speed

Apple climbed to fourth with a 10.4 percent share, up from 8.6 percent a year earlier, its highest ever in India. The company's year-on-year growth of 25.6 percent underlines the growth of the premium market.

Apple Tops Premium Segment, Samsung Leads Mid-Premium

In the super-premium segment (priced above Rs. 70,000), Samsung lost its top position to Apple in Q3 2025. The South Korean company now ranks second in this price band. However, it continues to lead the mid-premium segment (Rs. 20,000 to 40,000), where it saw steady demand for mid-range models.

Also read: Xbox Cloud Gaming goes live in India: Here’s how to set up and start playing

Other brands saw mixed results. Motorola grew the fastest with a 52.4 percent year-over-year increase and has reached an 8.3 percent market share. Meanwhile, there were declines for Realme, Xiaomi and OnePlus, in line with a slowdown in the entry-level and budget categories.

Also read: This Amazon AI tool can hunt and buy things for you when prices fall during Black Friday sales

What Lies Ahead

With no major Samsung launches planned in the next few months, the company may find it challenging to recover its lost position soon. The report suggests that Indian buyers are increasingly favouring feature-rich and premium models, a trend likely to continue into 2026.