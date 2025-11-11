This Amazon AI tool can hunt and buy things for you when prices fall during Black Friday sales

Black Friday shopping season could soon feel less like a crunch for discounts and more like a planned routine. Amazon has introduced an AI feature, Rufus, that can not only track price drops but also automatically buy products when they reach a shopper’s preferred price point. The move is part of Amazon’s effort to expand its Black Friday Week, which runs from November 20 to December 1. Amazon’s new AI tool, Rufus, can now track deals and even buy products automatically for you this Black Friday.(Pexels)

Amazon announced the update in a news release on Sunday, stating that Rufus will play a central role in simplifying the shopping experience this holiday season. Integrated directly into Amazon’s shopping system, Rufus can monitor item prices, personalise product recommendations, and make purchases on behalf of users once a price matches their preset budget.

The AI assistant is designed to help users find deals without constant manual checks. Shoppers can ask Rufus questions like “What’s trending this week?” or “What fits my budget?” Based on past searches, wish lists, and browsing habits, Rufus curates suggestions that align with a shopper’s preferences.

Tracking Prices and Automating Purchases

One of its most practical features is automated price tracking. When a user sets a target price for a product, Rufus watches it closely throughout the day. Once the item reaches that threshold, the AI completes the purchase automatically, which ensures buyers don’t miss short-lived discounts or limited-time lightning deals.

Beyond price tracking, Rufus also assists in product discovery. It can compare similar items, suggest gift options, or refine recommendations through follow-up questions. Because it operates within Amazon’s interface, shoppers can easily switch categories or adjust their preferences without restarting the process.

Simple Tips to Save During Black Friday Week

For consumers looking to save even more during this Black Friday sales week, Amazon recommends several strategies: