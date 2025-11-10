OnePlus 15 price in India tipped online ahead of November 13 launch: Here’s what to expect

The upcoming OnePlus 15 5G smartphone is set to launch in India on November 13, and a recent leak has reportedly revealed its pricing ahead of the official announcement. The device will be the first in the country to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. While OnePlus has confirmed several technical details, its price had remained unknown until the recent leak surfaced online. OnePlus 15 is set to launch in India on November 13, 2025. (OnePlus)

According to a post shared by a user on X, the base variant of the OnePlus 15 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could be priced at Rs. 72,999. The higher variant, offering 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, may cost around Rs. 76,999. The source claimed that the information came from an authorised retail partner, though the authenticity of the leak has not been verified. The same post mentioned that the prices exclude promotional offers, and buyers may receive a free pair of OnePlus Nord earbuds valued at Rs. 2,699 during launch sales.

Also read: 5 Ways to figure out who’s on someone’s Snapchat best friends list

Although the accuracy of these figures remains uncertain, analysts expect the OnePlus 15 to be priced below Rs. 75,000 in India. For comparison, the OnePlus 13 launched at Rs. 69,999 before its price dropped to Rs. 63,999.

OnePlus 15: India Launch Timeline

The OnePlus 15 will officially launch in India on November 13 at 7:00 p.m. IST, followed by open sales an hour later. It will be available through Amazon, the OnePlus online store, and partner outlets across the country. The company will also livestream the launch event, with further broadcast details expected soon.

Also read: How AI chatbots outsmart Google’s search rankings in finding information

OnePlus 15: Specifications and Features

Since the device has already been released in China, its specifications are already known. The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch BOE X3 8T LTPO flat display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It offers peak brightness of up to 1800 nits.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. Storage options go up to 1TB UFS 4.1, and RAM configurations reach up to 16GB LPDDR5x.

For photography, the OnePlus 15 is equipped with a triple 50MP camera setup, including the main sensor with OIS, an ultrawide lens, and a periscope lens. It also has a 32MP front camera with 4K video recording support. The device can record up to 8K video at 30 frames per second using its rear cameras.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro tipped to follow Nothing’s transparent rear panel design

Furthermore, the device houses a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It runs on ColorOS 16, based on Android. In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 15 includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, dual stereo speakers, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It also carries an IP66/68/69/69K rating for dust and water resistance.