iPhone 18 Pro tipped to follow Nothing’s transparent rear panel design

Apple launched its iPhone 17 series in September, and rumours about the next-generation iPhone 18 Pro models are already emerging. Leaks suggest that Apple may introduce significant design changes inspired by UK startup Nothing and previous smartphones from other manufacturers like HTC. The upcoming Pro models are also expected to include a front display cutout for the selfie camera and run on Apple’s next-generation A20 chip. The upcoming iPhone 18 series is rumoured to feature a transparent back, a hole-punch display, and an under-screen camera.(9to5Mac)

iPhone 18 Pro Series: Design Changes and Camera (Expected)

According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the iPhone 18 Pro series is likely to feature a transparent rear panel. The iPhone 18 Pro Max may include a steel-encased battery, which will showcase Apple’s experimentation with new materials. Industry reports suggest that Apple is testing hole-in-active-area (HIAA) technology to integrate components such as cameras and Face ID sensors directly into the OLED display. This technology could bring the iPhone closer to a full-screen design in future models.

Furthermore, the front-facing camera is expected to adopt a hole-punch design. The rear main camera may include a variable aperture, though Apple is likely to retain the horizontal camera module design seen on the iPhone 17 Pro series. HIAA technology may allow the company to place the entire Face ID system under the display while keeping the selfie camera in a small cutout.

Display and Performance

Leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro could have a 6.26-inch display, while the Pro Max could feature a 6.9-inch panel, which maintains sizes similar to the iPhone 17 Pro series. Both devices are expected to use Apple’s A20 chip, built on TSMC’s second-generation 2nm process. Cooling will reportedly rely on a vapour chamber system combined with stainless steel materials, supporting efficient heat management during heavy usage.

iPhone 18 Pro Series: Launch Timeline (Expected)

Apple may release the iPhone 18 Pro models in new colours, including burgundy, coffee and purple. Sources suggest a staggered launch, with the Pro models potentially arriving in September alongside the iPhone Fold. The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could be released in spring 2027, which would give Apple the flexibility to space out its product announcements.