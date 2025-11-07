Google raises red flag on AI scams fooling job seekers and small businesses

Google has issued a fresh alert warning users about the growing use of AI in online scams that target job seekers and businesses. The company said fraudsters are increasingly deploying generative AI tools to create fake job offers, clone business pages, and develop deceptive applications that imitate real platforms. With the year-end hiring season and online shopping activity increasing, Google urged users to stay cautious against these AI-driven frauds. Here’s how Google’s new AI Mode can now book your tickets, dinners, and salon visits.(Pexels)

AI Tools Used to Clone Businesses and Recruiters

According to Google’s Trust and Safety team, cybercriminals are using AI to replicate company branding, duplicate websites, and even build realistic recruiter profiles. Many of these scams involve fake job listings that impersonate known organisations or government agencies. Victims are often asked to share personal details or make payments for supposed job processing fees.

Also read: iPhone Air 2 tipped to come with dual camera setup with new upgrades- All details

Some scammers distribute fake interview software that installs malware or steals data. Google reminded job seekers that legitimate employers do not ask for payments or financial details during recruitment processes.

The advisory also warns businesses about a growing form of online extortion. Attackers post false negative reviews on company pages and then demand money to remove them. To tackle this issue, Google has added a feature which allows merchants to report such extortion directly through their business profiles, which aims to reduce misuse more effectively.

Also read: GTA 6 delayed once again, now fans must wait until November…

Rise in Fake AI Tools and Malicious Apps

Fraudsters are also launching websites and applications that impersonate well-known AI tools, which promise free or exclusive access. Many of these platforms contain malicious software that steals credentials or installs costly subscription-based “fleeceware.” Google added that some VPN apps that claim to protect user privacy actually contain hidden malware that can compromise devices.

Also read: What once scared engineers is now Collins Dictionary’s ‘Word of the Year’ - Details

To counter these threats, Google said it is expanding security features across its services. These include AI-based Safe Browsing technology, enhanced Play Store review policies, and real-time scam detection tools in Gmail and Google Messages. The company advised users to verify web addresses, avoid downloading unofficial apps, and stay alert during key shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.