iPhone Air 2 tipped to come with dual camera setup with new upgrades- All details

A new leak has sparked speculation about Apple’s next addition to the iPhone Air lineup. A design render, reportedly of the iPhone Air 2, has surfaced online, offering an early look at what could be the company’s upcoming lightweight iPhone. Although Apple has not made any official announcement about the device, the image and details shared by a reliable tipster suggest that the iPhone Air 2 may arrive as an upgraded version of the model launched in September. The upcoming iPhone Air 2 is tipped to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear. (Apple)

iPhone Air 2: Design Changes and Dual Camera Setup (Leaked)

The iPhone Air 2, expected to succeed the original iPhone Air, could retain much of its predecessor’s thin design while introducing some key changes in hardware. One of the major visible differences in the leaked render is a dual rear camera setup, which hints at improvements in imaging performance. The earlier iPhone Air featured a single 48MP camera, which made this possible shift to two lenses a notable change.

The leaked image, shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station, shows the device in a white finish. The overall design looks consistent with the first-generation iPhone Air, which maintains its sleek frame and minimalist look. According to the render, the volume buttons and the Action Button are placed on the left side, while the power button and Camera Control remain on the right. The rear camera unit appears pill-shaped, housing two lenses, a microphone, and an LED flash.

The tipster suggests that Apple may focus on incremental upgrades rather than a complete redesign. The iPhone Air 2 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display, the same size as the previous model and continue offering a thin and light build. Camera specifications are said to include a 48MP main sensor paired with a 48MP ultrawide lens, potentially enhancing photo versatility while keeping the compact form intact.

For reference, the first-generation iPhone Air was unveiled globally in September with a starting price of Rs. 1,19,900 for the 256GB model. It featured a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED ProMotion display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness, protected by Ceramic Shield 2. Powered by the A19 Pro chip, the device offered strong performance through its six-core CPU, five-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. It also featured a 48MP rear camera and an 18MP front sensor.

If the leaks hold true, Apple could be preparing to refine the iPhone Air’s design while enhancing its imaging capabilities, potentially positioning the iPhone Air 2 as a balanced mix of portability and improved camera performance.