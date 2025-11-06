Is Rockstar preparing to drop GTA 6 trailer 3 soon? Here’s why fans think so

The buzz around Grand Theft Auto VI is once again growing online as fans speculate that Rockstar Games could soon release the much-awaited third trailer. With the first two previews already crossing more than 400 million views on YouTube, players worldwide are watching closely for the next major update on one of the most anticipated games of the decade. GTA 6 fans eagerly await the third trailer as rumours suggest a possible reveal this November.(Rockstar Games)

Why Fans Expect Trailer 3 Soon

Speculations about the release of the trailer began circulating after Rockstar Games quietly redesigned its official website. The refreshed layout features new visuals of the lead characters, Lucia and Jason, along with a prompt inviting players to “Explore Leonida.” A logo update now includes palm trees within the Roman numerals “VI,” further fueling discussion about a possible announcement.

Adding to the excitement, Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, is set to host its quarterly earnings call on November 6, 2025. Fans have noticed a pattern. Rockstar has previously aligned major updates with Take-Two’s financial events. The second GTA 6 trailer, for example, was released just days before the company’s May earnings call, prompting speculation that the cycle could repeat.

However, since the earnings date is so close, many fans believe Rockstar might hold back the reveal until after the call. Some suggest that the studio could choose a more high-profile moment, such as The Game Awards 2025, a major global gaming event often used by developers for big announcements.

Possible Release Window

If Rockstar follows its past timing strategy, GTA 6 Trailer 3 might arrive between early and mid-November or later in the year to maintain the hype leading up to the game’s 2026 launch. Still, without any official confirmation, all assumptions remain speculative.

What the Next Trailer Might Show

The third trailer is expected to highlight gameplay for the first time, offering a detailed look at Leonida, Rockstar’s fictional version of Florida. Fans are eager to see more of Lucia and Jason’s storyline and possibly get a release date. Many also anticipate glimpses of the new-generation features that will define the next phase of the Grand Theft Auto series.