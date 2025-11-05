Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date, Game Pass access, and gameplay details revealed

Call of Duty’s next instalment, Black Ops 7, will officially arrive on Xbox Game Pass on its global launch day, November 14, 2025. Microsoft confirmed that the game will be available across cloud, console, and PC platforms for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, the new game continues the storyline from Black Ops 6, offering the return of campaign, multiplayer and Zombies modes. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will launch on Xbox Game Pass worldwide on November 14, 2025.

Xbox Game Pass November Lineup

The addition of Black Ops 7 headlines Xbox Game Pass’s lineup for November 2025. The first wave of titles for the month will start rolling out earlier. Players will get access to Dead Static Drive and Sniper Elite: Resistance on November 5, followed by Egging On and Whiskerwood on November 6. Voidtrain launches on November 7, and Great God Grove and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris arrive on November 11. Relic Hunters Legend and Winter Burrow will follow on November 12, which will set the stage for Black Ops 7’s release on November 14.

This release is a significant milestone for Xbox Game Pass following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Fans have long anticipated the inclusion of Call of Duty titles in the subscription service, and Black Ops 7 will be the first in the series to launch directly on Game Pass. The release also comes after recent pricing and tier updates to the service, which now includes Black Ops 7 for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - Global Release Timeline

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will roll out globally on November 14, though console access may vary slightly by region due to time zones. Players can begin pre-loading the game on November 10 at 9 a.m. PST (10:30 p.m. IST).

According to Treyarch, the new instalment is set in a near-future environment and revisits the franchise’s espionage-driven narrative. The campaign will be playable in co-op mode, while the multiplayer section will launch with 16 maps, a mix of traditional 6v6 layouts and larger 20v20 arenas. The popular round-based Zombies mode will return with a new storyline centred around the Dark Aether.