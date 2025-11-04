JioHotstar Premium Ad-free plan may soon get costlier: Here’s what might change

JioHotstar, one of India’s largest streaming platforms, may soon revise the pricing of its Premium Ad-Free plan, according to recent reports. The platform, which serves more than 300 million paid users, offers several subscription tiers. However, the Premium Ad-Free plan, which allows ad-free viewing on multiple devices, could soon cost more. JioHotstar Premium users will soon have to pay more to enjoy binge-watching ad-free. (Pexels)

Price Revision Under Discussion

A new leak suggests that the Premium Ad-Free plan’s cost may increase significantly. Tipster Abhishek Yadav reportedly spotted screenshots on Reddit showing higher prices for the plan. As per the leak, the three-month subscription could rise from Rs. 499 to Rs. 799, while the yearly plan might go up from Rs. 1,499 to Rs. 2,499. The shared details suggest that while the price may change, the plan’s benefits are expected to remain the same.

Also read: iPhone Camera Control Button: How to disable it if you keeps opening the camera by mistake

Subscribers under this plan can access content on up to four devices simultaneously, including mobile phones, computers, and smart TVs. The plan also allows ad-free streaming of movies and shows, though live events such as sports will continue to include ads.

Other JioHotstar Plans Remain Unchanged

Alongside the Premium option, JioHotstar continues to offer Ad-Supported plans for users who prefer lower pricing. The Mobile plan costs Rs. 149 for three months and Rs. 499 annually, which could support a single device. For those who want to stream on two devices at the same time, the Super plan is priced at Rs. 299 for three months and Rs. 899 per year. There is currently no sign of a price increase for these Ad-Supported plans.

Also read: Apple brings back this original iPhone feature but with a twist

In other news, some users have claimed that JioHotstar’s Premium subscription is available for just Re. 1. Reports on social media suggest that this offer is part of a limited-time or trial-based promotion. Several users shared screenshots showing Premium membership available for one month or even up to a year at this token price.

Also read: I spent 30 days with the Infinix GT 30 5G: Is it the best gaming phone under ₹20000?

While Jio or Disney+ Hotstar have not confirmed any such offer, it may be a user-specific promotion or part of a test rollout. The offer, if genuine, enables full Premium benefits, including ad-free content, 4K playback, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and access across four devices. Interestingly, this deal does not appear to be limited to Jio SIM users, as non-Jio subscribers have also reported seeing it in the app.