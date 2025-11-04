I spent 30 days with the Infinix GT 30 5G: Is it the best gaming phone under 20000?

Infinix GT 30 5G review: The budget smartphone scene in India is a battlefield where every brand is fighting for attention. With options from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and even Nothing crowding the shelves, it’s tough for any new device to stand out. Most follow the same playbook, offering a big screen, lasting battery, capable cameras, and a focus on performance at a tight price point. The Infinix GT 30 5G mobile is priced at Rs. 19,499 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

That’s where the Infinix GT 30 5G tries to shake things up. Priced at Rs. 19,499, the device is built to appeal to users who want high performance for gaming, streaming, and everyday use.

I’ve been using the Infinix GT 30 5G as my primary device for the past month, testing it across everything from gaming and binge-watching to endless Instagram scrolling, essentially, the same everyday grind we put our phones through. Here’s my verdict on whether it truly manages to stand out in the sub-Rs. 20,000 budget segment and how well it delivers on that promise.

Infinix GT 30 5G Review: Design and Build

The Infinix GT 30 5G shares the same design elements as the Pro model, but features a fresh design approach inspired by gaming and futuristic themes with its Cyber Mecha 2.0 style. It features a glossy polycarbonate back and a plastic frame. It weighs 188 grams and is 7.99 mm thick, giving it a balanced feel in the hand. The device is available in two finishes: Cyber Blue and Pulse Green, with geometric patterns that reflect light in unique ways. I got the latter one for the review, and it feels premium in hand.

Cyber Mecha 2.0 style.

One of its defining features is the customisable white LED setup on the back, which responds to calls, notifications, charging, and even music. Users can modify lighting effects directly from the settings. Additionally, the ‘GT Gaming Triggers’ add functional versatility, which works as touch-sensitive shoulder buttons for in-game actions, shortcuts, or media control.

Furthermore, the device offers IP64 protection, Gorilla Glass 7i on the front, and a pre-applied screen guard. It includes standard ports, such as USB-C, as well as dual SIM support, dual speakers, an IR blaster, and well-placed buttons for easy handling.

Infinix GT 30 5G Review: Display, Audio, and Heptics

GT 30 5G's 6.78-inch AMOLED display. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

The Infinix GT 30 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution of 1224 x 2720 pixels, which offers detailed visuals at 440 PPI. The display supports a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth performance, though most apps run at 120Hz and games like BGMI reach up to 90FPS. Users can switch to higher refresh settings or use adaptive rates down to 60Hz to save power.

On the other hand, brightness levels reach 4500 nits for HDR, 1600 nits in high brightness mode, and 700 nits typically, which makes it easy to consume content outdoors. It supports 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage, 10-bit depth, and 2304Hz PWM dimming for comfortable viewing both indoors and outdoors. The punch-hole camera blends well, and despite slightly thick bezels, video and gaming experiences remain enjoyable for its segment. I watched a couple of shows on it, and overall, the experience was good.

For audio, the Infinix GT 30 5G offers stereo sound powered by DTS tuning, which produces balanced audio suitable for gaming and video playback. It uses two dedicated speakers instead of relying on the earpiece, though slight vibration is felt on the back at higher volumes. Call quality remains clear with consistent volume levels.

Haptic feedback is handled by an X-Axis linear motor, which delivers firm and responsive vibrations during typing, alerts, and gameplay. While not on par with premium models, it performs well overall, though the haptic response could be better integrated throughout the interface.

Infinix GT 30 5G Review: Performance and Software

The Infinix GT 30 5G is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 processor.(Ijaj Khan - HT)

When you look past the design and display, the Infinix GT 30 5G’s true story unfolds in how it performs and runs day-to-day tasks. The device is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The setup manages regular use with ease - browsing, streaming, and social media feel quick, and multitasking doesn’t slow it down. While the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 has a slight performance edge, the GT 30 5G holds its ground for its price range.

Gaming is where this device steps up. It’s certified to deliver 90 FPS gameplay in BGMI and maintains that level without heating issues, thanks to its 5,400 mm² cooling system. BGMI also runs steadily at 90 FPS, while Genshin Impact averages around 39-42 FPS, impressive for this segment. Even after half an hour of gameplay, the temperature remains under control. The Infinx GT triggers add a practical advantage for competitive players, which allows customisable controls across popular titles. It also includes supporting features like Bypass Charging and AI HyperBoost, which help sustain performance during long sessions.

On the software front, the GT 30 5G runs Android 15 out of the box with Infinix’s XOS 15. This version feels cleaner and more organised. It strikes a balance between the simplicity of stock Android and a few useful additions. You get two major Android updates and three years of security patches. XOS 15 also introduces a Dynamic Bar for notifications, a modern control centre, split-screen multitasking, floating windows, and a Smart Panel for quick actions.

The AI suite integrates several tools such as AI Eraser, AI Cutout, AI Extender, AI Translate, and even AI Call Summary, which enhances both productivity and communication. For gaming, X-Boost, Esports Mode, and Zone Touch Master fine-tune touch and network response. Although heavy multitasking may cause minor jitters, and some transitions lack polish, the overall software experience feels steady and well-optimised for regular use.

Infinix GT 30 5G Review: Camera Experience

When I started testing the Infinix GT 30 5G, I knew the camera wasn’t meant to steal the show; it’s a gaming phone at heart. Still, the 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor manages solid shots in daylight, though night scenes aren’t its strong point since there’s no optical stabilisation. The 8MP ultrawide lens works fine for broader scenes, while the 13MP selfie camera performs better outdoors than indoors, where it tends to over-smooth faces.

For video, the rear camera records at 4K30 or 1080p60, with the ultrawide limited to 1080p30. Interestingly, the front camera also supports 4K30 and 1080p60/30, which is handy for vlogs. I tried features like Pro mode, cinematic filters, Dual Video, Time-Lapse, and Slow Motion, each adds a bit of flexibility without overcomplicating things. Both front and rear cameras support portrait video in 1080p30, and while the results are decent, I quickly realised this isn’t the phone for serious photography. And honestly, that’s perfectly fine for what it aims to be.

Infinix GT 30 5G Review: Battery and Charging

The Infinix GT 30 5G houses a 5500mAh battery.

The Infinix GT 30 5G holds up well when it comes to battery performance. Its 5500mAh battery easily powers through a full day of demanding use that includes gaming, streaming, and social apps running in the background. With casual use, it can last more than a day without needing to be recharged. The 45W fast charger that comes in the box takes the phone from zero to 50% in around half an hour and completes a full charge in less than an hour. It also features bypass charging to reduce battery heat during long gaming sessions and offers 10W reverse charging for topping up smaller gadgets when needed.

Final Verdict

The Infinix GT 30 5G stands out for its performance-driven focus, fluid 144Hz AMOLED display, and reliable all-day battery life. It effortlessly handles gaming and daily tasks, and features like GT triggers and clean software enhance its functionality. However, its camera setup feels basic, and the haptic feedback needs more polish. At Rs. 19,499, it delivers strong value for users who prioritise performance, gaming, and multimedia. Still, if photography or refined design ranks higher on your list, options from Samsung, Motorola, or iQOO might serve you better.