OnePlus Nord 5 review: Best 5G mobile under 35,000?

OnePlus Nord 5 review: The OnePlus Nord series has long been a favourite for those seeking performance without breaking the bank, and the new OnePlus Nord 5 is here to carry that legacy forward. Launched recently in India alongside the Nord CE 5, this latest mid-range contender promises more power, longer battery life, and a refined design, all while staying comfortably under the Rs. 35,000 price range. OnePlus Nord 5 is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

On paper, it checks all the right boxes: a flagship-grade Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a large 6,800mAh battery, and a 50MP main camera. Its new matte-gloss finish also adds a touch of premium feel, which makes it stand out in a crowded segment.

The OnePlus Nord 5 is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, 34,999 for 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and 12GB RAM and 512 storage variant costs Rs. 37,999, respectively.

I’ve been using the OnePlus Nord 5 as my daily driver for a while now, and here's my detailed review to help you understand whether it truly lives up to the hype or if it’s just another mid-range player in a crowded market.

OnePlus Nord 5 Review: Design

OnePlus has traded the metal-heavy look of its predecessor for a matte polycarbonate finish. This cleverly seems like a glass finish.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

The mid-range smartphone space has never been more exciting, and OnePlus seems determined to keep things fresh with its Nord lineup. With the Nord 5, the brand continues to shake up its design choices while holding on to its signature balance of style and portability.

Right out of the box, the OnePlus Nord 5 feels different. OnePlus has traded the metal-heavy look of its predecessor for a matte polycarbonate finish that cleverly seems like a glass finish. The device comes in three different colour options: Marble Sands, Phantom Grey, and Dry Ice. I got the latter one for review, and to be honest, it has a cool, refreshing appeal that instantly catches attention when you pull it out in a crowd.

Although the biggest shift is in the camera module. Gone is the familiar vertical strip; instead, you get a pill-shaped enclosure housing dual sensors and an LED flash. The textured back adds grip and a premium touch, but the move from a solid metal frame to plastic feels like a compromise, something you notice when comparing side by side with the OnePlus Nord 4. Still, in day-to-day use, it doesn’t take away much from the experience.

On the one hand, button placements remain intuitive, with the power and volume keys sitting comfortably on the right. OnePlus has also replaced its iconic alert slider with a “Plus” key, a customisable button that reminds me of the OnePlus 13's ‘Mind Space’ button. It takes a bit of getting used to, but I see the appeal in having shortcuts at your fingertips.

Lastly, the device is 8.1 mm thick and weighs 211 grams. While it isn’t feather-light and can feel heavy when used with one hand, the grip is good, making it well-balanced and comfortable to hold. Add to that IP65 protection against dust and water jets, and you have a phone that looks stylish and feels dependable for everyday use.

OnePlus Nord 5 Review: Display and Audio

The OnePlus Nord 5 features a large 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

Apart from its design, the first thing you notice about the OnePlus Nord 5 is its display. It’s big, bright, and smooth in a way that instantly catches the eye. The 6.83-inch AMOLED display pushes out up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness with a 144Hz refresh rate, making it one of the most fluid panels in its segment. Additionally, the bezels are minimal, which makes videos and games look more engaging than you’d expect at this price point.

During my time with it, the high refresh rate really stood out. Scrolling through apps or simply scrolling on Instagram felt buttery smooth, while colours remained sharp and natural without leaning toward oversaturation. HDR content pops with the right balance, and visibility was impressive under sunlight, too. I never had to tilt the phone awkwardly just to catch the right angle. Even in humid weather, the touch response stayed reliable thanks to Aqua Touch 2.0.

When it comes to entertainment, my experience was a little mixed. YouTube playback goes up to 2160p60, but platforms like Prime Video cap at 1080p. That said, the display’s strong contrast and deep blacks made movie nights enjoyable. Personally, I found myself rewatching a few of my favourite shows just to appreciate how crisp they looked on this screen.

Audio, on the other hand, is functional but not groundbreaking. The stereo speakers get reasonably loud and are well-balanced, though bass lovers might find them lacking. For everyday use, such as making calls, listening to casual music, or streaming, it works well.

OnePlus Nord 5 Review: Performance, Software and AI Features

OnePlus Nord 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor built on a 4nm process.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

When you pick up the OnePlus Nord 5, the first thing you notice is how effortlessly it keeps up with you. This isn’t just another mid-range device with a shiny chip; it’s the fastest Nord yet, and it proves that performance doesn’t always have to come with a flagship price tag.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor built on a 4nm process. During my day-to-day tasks, such as scrolling social media, chatting/calling on WhatsApp, browsing the web, searching jobs on LinkedIn and switching between apps, I didn't encounter any lag issues and everything worked smoothly.

Furthermore, I also ran some demanding games like BGMI, Free Fire Max and Genshin Impact on it at higher settings, and the device handled it without overheating or breaking a sweat; however, it does get a little warm after an extended gameplay session.

OnePlus Nord 5 benchmark test results. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

I also ran the Nord 5 through several benchmark tests. On Geekbench, it scored 1976 (single-core) and 4875 (multi-core), and 1439508 on AnTuTu. During 3DMark's Wild Life Extreme Stress Test, the device scored 3,106 (best loop score) with 85.4% stability. These results show that the device is good for both heavy workloads and day-to-day usage.

Software is where OnePlus usually shines, and OxygenOS 15, built on Android 15, keeps that reputation intact. It's clean, fast and, best of all, bloat-free. However, there are some pre-installed apps that can be deleted if you don't want them. On the one hand, I particularly enjoyed testing the new AI tools. VoiceScribe became surprisingly handy for transcribing quick thoughts, and AI Search made digging through files a lot less frustrating. A personal favourite was Plus Mind, which quietly organises screenshots and saved content. I didn’t expect to use it as much as I did on the OnePlus 13s, but it proved useful while juggling notes and images for work.

Other AI tools, like call summaries, live translation, and photo editing, feel refreshing in a mid-range device. The live translation feature was particularly useful when chatting with a friend abroad, and it worked better than I anticipated.

OnePlus Nord 5 Review: How Good is the Camera?

OnePlus Nord 5 features a dual camera setup including a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It also has a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

When you think of OnePlus, speed and smooth performance usually come to mind, not cameras. But the Nord 5 changes that perception in a way I didn’t expect. For the first time in a long while, a mid-range OnePlus device feels like it genuinely cares about photography.

The OnePlus Nord 5 features a dual rear camera setup: a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens offering a 112-degree field of view. On the front, you get a powerful 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor, easily one of the best selfie cameras the company has shipped to date. On paper, it looks impressive, but what stands out is how well these specifications translate into real-world results.

Camera sample.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

After spending more than two weeks using the Nord 5 as my camera companion, I can confidently say that it exceeded my expectations. In daylight, the main sensor consistently produced vibrant and detailed shots. Colours turn out to be natural for the most part, though in certain cases, I did notice slight over-sharpening and grain, particularly in shaded areas. In addition, the HDR performance is also solid, which ensures that tricky lighting situations like bright skies against dark buildings are handled gracefully. The in-sensor 2x zoom works well for casual shots, and OIS keeps results steady even with slight hand movements.

Camera sample.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

Camera sample.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

Camera sample.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

Camera sample.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

Low-light performance was another area where the Nord 5 managed to impress. With night mode enabled, shots retained a surprising amount of detail and looked brighter than expected. However, zooming in revealed softness, particularly beyond 10X, where noise became noticeable. Still, for everyday use, the results were more than acceptable, and the built-in night mode worked quickly without much lag.

Camera sample.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

Selfies are another highlight here. The 50MP front camera captures sharp, well-balanced shots without relying on aggressive beautification filters. Video options are flexible too: the front camera can record at up to 4K/60fps, while the rear main sensor handles the same resolution. If you prefer extra stability, Ultra Steady mode is available, though it reduces quality to 1080p/30fps. The ultrawide lens, meanwhile, stays limited to Full HD recording.

Camera sample.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

Moreover, there are also new AI-powered tools, such as AI Recompose, which suggest better framing, and AI Eraser options that help clean up distracting elements. These features may not always deliver perfect results, but they add a layer of creativity without demanding professional skills.

Camera sample.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

In short, what makes the Nord 5 stand out is how balanced it feels. It doesn’t try to outshine flagship camera phones but instead gives you reliable tools to capture the moment, whether that’s a bright street scene, a quiet dinner indoors, or a quick selfie before heading out. For someone who values performance but doesn’t want to compromise on everyday photography, this is the most well-rounded Nord yet.

OnePlus Nord 5 Review: Battery and Charging

OnePlus Nord 5 houses a large 6800mAh battery with 80W fast charger support. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

The OnePlus Nord 5 houses a large 6800mAh battery that easily lasts two days on normal to moderate use, even with social media apps and Spotify running nonstop in the background. The best part? You don’t have to worry about your phone dying during long, crowded Delhi Metro rides, a genuine relief for daily commuters. When it’s time to recharge, the bundled 80W fast charger fuels it up from 10% to 100% in under an hour.

Additionally, the device comes with a ‘Bypass Charging feature’, which supplies power directly to the phone while playing and keeps heat and battery stress in check.

Final Verdict

The OnePlus Nord 5 is a strong contender under the Rs. 35,000 price segment, offering smooth performance, a long-lasting battery, and a vibrant, fluid display. Its dual 50MP cameras handle most of the photography needs well, but there is some room for improvement. The large battery and fast charging make it ideal for daily use without constant worry, and the OxygenOS 15 keeps the experience simple and fast. On the downside, the plastic back and heavier build may not appeal to everyone, and the audio could be better.

Nevertheless, if you’re looking for a reliable daily driver that won’t break the bank, the Nord 5 is hard to beat. Otherwise, you could consider alternatives such as the iQOO Neo 10, the Oppo K13 Turbo 5G, the Vivo T4 Ultra and so on.