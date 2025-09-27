Sony ULT Tower 9AC review: Loud, flashy, and impossible to ignore - worth it?

Sony ULT Tower 9AC review: The festive season is upon us, and with Diwali, Christmas, and New Year celebrations just around the corner, the vibe calls for something truly special. Whether it’s lighting up your home with diyas, exchanging gifts around the Christmas tree, or dancing through the New Year's countdown, every moment deserves the perfect soundtrack. That’s where Sony’s recently launched powerful big party speaker - ULT Tower 9AC steps in to turn your ordinary moments into unforgettable memories. Sony ULT Tower 9AC party speaker is priced at Rs. 69,990 in India and is available in black colour option. (Ijaj Khan -HT)

The speaker comes equipped with 360-degree sound, karaoke support, and even a built-in power bank, all packed into a sleek, towering design, and is built to fill the room with booming bass, vibrant lights, and endless party energy. Priced at Rs. 69,990, the Sony ULT Tower 9AC runs on mains power, unlike its sibling, the Tower 9, which runs on both battery and mains power. But does it live up to the hype as the ultimate party starter? Let’s dive into this detailed review and see if it can own your next house gathering.

Sony ULT Tower 9AC Review: Design, Features, and What’s inside the Big Box

The Sony ULT TOWER 9AC party speaker weighs approximately 30 kg.(Ijaj Khan - HT)

Some speakers blend quietly into a room, but the Sony ULT Tower 9AC is not one of them. The moment you see it, you know it’s built to be the centerpiece - tall, bold, and weighing nearly 30kg. With its large handles and rear wheels, you can easily roll it around like a large suitcase. Yet, moving it isn’t as easy as it sounds. Just note that the wheels are designed for smooth floors, not rough surfaces like gravel.

Design-wise, Sony has gone for a no-nonsense look here. The matte-black finish, sturdy boxy frame, and protective plastic trims give it a premium edge. I especially like how the trims shield the corners, since big metal grilles usually dent easily. It’s the kind of detail that makes the Tower feel ready for long-term use.

Up top, the controls are a mix of touch-sensitive backlit buttons and a couple of tactile switches. It’s simple but effective. A small ridge lets you park your phone or tablet, and beneath a rubber flap sit two mic ports - handy if karaoke nights are your thing. One even doubles as a guitar input. Each has its own volume knob, which feels surprisingly thoughtful.

Sony also sneaks in some clever extras. Push on either side, and you’ll find pop-out mic holders. It’s a quirky but practical touch that made me smile, even if I couldn’t test it fully.

Inputs and mic holders. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

Around the back, you’ll find a solid range of inputs: USB-A, optical, and 3.5mm aux. While Sony claims a splash-resistant top, I wouldn’t tempt fate; it’s mains powered, so this one’s better kept indoors.

But here’s where the transformation happens: switch it on, and the Tower lights up. LEDs wrap around the body, glowing in all directions, instantly shifting it from an understated black box into a glowing party hub.

Big Sound, Plenty of Fun

Sony’s ULT Tower 9AC is impossible to ignore, both in size and in sound. Inside the towering frame are seven drivers working together for a rich audio experience. A massive 32-cm square woofer handles the lows, while two 12-cm mid-range drivers and a pair of 5-cm tweeters take care of the mids and highs. Around the back, two more tweeters help create the 360-degree sound Sony promises, filling the room in ways smaller speakers just can’t.

On the other hand, setting it up is simple. With multiple wired inputs and Bluetooth, connecting your smartphone, tablet, or laptop is effortless. Sony even thought about TV users: the included optical cable allows the Tower 9AC to double as a home theater system. “TV Sound Booster” mode is clever; it sends dialogue through your TV while the Tower pumps out bass and spreads sound around the room. It takes a bit of juggling between the TV remote and speaker controls, but the richer, room-filling sound is worth it.

What makes the Tower 9AC even more fun is its party-ready side. With built-in mic holders and an optional wireless mic kit, you can turn it into a karaoke machine, a small PA system, or even a guitar amp. Whether you’re hosting a small party or just enjoying a movie night, this speaker brings energy and presence that’s hard to ignore.

Sony ULT Tower 9AC Review: Bass That Moves You

Inside the towering frame are seven drivers working together for a rich audio experience. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

The moment you fire up the Sony ULT Tower 9AC, you know exactly what it’s built for. The first time I hit play, that front-firing 12-inch woofer made my floor vibrate and my heart skip a beat. This is bass you don’t just hear, you feel it. It’s like carrying a nightclub in a single, portable tower.

What surprised me, though, was that it’s not all about the low end. The mids are clear, the highs crisp, and tracks never feel muddled, even when the bass is pumping. Whether it’s vocals, guitar riffs, or electronic synths, everything finds its space.

Sony’s clever driver setup helps, too. Two tweeters angled at the back widen the soundstage, so you’re not chained to a single sweet spot. Sure, it’s loudest in front, but you can wander around the room and still get solid audio, perfect for parties where people move around.

The speaker comes with two sound modes, ULT 1 and ULT 2. ULT 1 is pure bass mania, ideal for electronic, hip-hop, and tracks with heavy drops. ULT 2 smooths things out for rock, jazz, or funk without losing the signature punch. I tested everything from Badli Si Hawa Hai by Anirudh Ravichander to Same beef by Sidhu Moose Wala, Popular by The Weeknd, and even the Sufi Qawwalis, and the ULT Tower delivered goosebumps on every beat. For tracks where the bass felt a little too aggressive, the custom EQ in the app lets you dial it exactly to your liking.

Volume is another highlight. Around the house, I barely touched 30 to 40%, and it was already loud. Take it to a gathering, and it’ll easily command the room, keeping the energy high and the party going.

At the end of the day, the Sony ULT Tower 9AC is a bass-lover’s dream. It’s bold, exciting, and impossible to ignore. But it’s not just loud, it’s thoughtful. The mids and highs are refined enough to make any genre enjoyable. If you live for thumping bass and want your music to hit you as much as it hits your ears, this speaker will deliver. Just remember: your neighbors might feel it too, so maybe invite them to join the party.

Final Verdict:

The Sony ULT Tower 9AC is a powerhouse designed for those who crave immersive, bass-heavy sound and vibrant party atmospheres. It's 360-degree audio, dual ULT bass modes, and dynamic lighting transform any space into a celebration. The inclusion of karaoke and guitar inputs adds versatility, which makes it ideal for small gatherings. However, its substantial weight and reliance on mains power limit portability. At Rs. 69,990, it offers excellent value for enthusiasts seeking high-impact audio. Yet, for casual listeners or those with limited space, it may be more than necessary.

Pros:

Powerful 360-degree sound with booming bass and clear mids/highs

Vibrant LED light

Multiple inputs, including USB, optical, aux, and mic/guitar support

Dual sound modes (ULT 1 & ULT 2)

Built-in power bank

Cons:

Heavy and less portable despite wheels

Mains-powered only

Wheels are not ideal for rough surfaces

Pricey for casual or small-space users

Splash-resistant top is not fully waterproof