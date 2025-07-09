Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G mobile review: True flagship under 55000?

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G review:Oppo’s Reno series has long focused on sleek design and standout camera performance, and the recently launched Reno 14 Pro aims to push that legacy forward. Launched alongside the standard Reno 14, this model arrives just months after the Reno 13 Pro (Review), which promises meaningful upgrades rather than just a cosmetic refresh. With a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor under the hood, a brighter display, a bigger battery, faster charging, and a new set of AI features, the Reno 14 Pro seems ready to compete in the upper mid-range space. But does it truly deliver on all fronts, or just look good doing it? I’ve been using the Reno 14 Pro 5G as my daily driver for two weeks, and here are my thoughts on what sets this model apart from its predecessor in our detailed review. Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant in India.(Ijaj Khan/ HT)

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Review: Design and Build Quality

I had the chance to review the Pearl White variant. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G keeps things familiar but refined. At first glance, it closely resembles the Reno 13 Pro, but Oppo has added thoughtful design tweaks and spices things up with new colour options, Pearl White and Titanium Grey. I had the chance to review the Pearl White variant, which sports a unique gradient finish and a swirling wave pattern on the back.

One design element that deserves a mention is the colour-changing flower pattern exclusive to the Pearl White variant. It’s not overdone, in fact, it’s quite subtle, but when light catches it, the pattern shifts hues slightly. It adds a nice bit of charm without trying too hard. The silver aluminium rails around the edges provide a neat contrast and tie the whole design together. However, this bold look might catch some eyes, though it could be a bit much for those who prefer understated styles.

In hand, the Reno 14 Pro feels premium thanks to its metal frame and glass back. The flat design paired with a matte finish makes it comfortable to hold without slipping. Plus, the camera bump is minimal, so the phone doesn’t wobble when placed on a flat surface. The device is slim at just 7.58mm, but it’s a bit on the heavier side, tipping the scales at over 200 grams, mainly because of its larger battery. Additionally, you'll find the USB-C 2.0 port, dual SIM tray, IR blaster, and microphones conveniently located on the device. However, the inclusion of a USB-C 2.0 port feels a bit outdated for a high-end product. On the positive side, it's great that the device includes NFC and three microphones.

Durability is clearly a focus here. The Reno 14 Pro carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, making it resistant to dust, water splashes, and even high-pressure jets. I tested it in a typical rain shower, and it came through without a hitch. While I wouldn’t recommend extended underwater use, especially for photography, it should be perfectly safe around the pool or during monsoon season. With its aerospace-grade aluminium frame and toughened Gorilla Glass 7i, this phone is built to handle more than just everyday drops and scuffs.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro review: Display

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro features a 6.83-inch LTPS OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

The OPPO Reno 14 Pro’s display stands out with its bright, clear, and vibrant screen that makes everyday use a pleasure. It features a 6.83-inch LTPS OLED display that offers sharp visuals with rich, natural colours and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate that keeps everything flowing effortlessly, whether you're scrolling through apps or binge-watching. What's more, with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, the display remains clear even in bright sunlight, making it ideal for outdoor use.

I genuinely appreciate the flat display on the Oppo Reno 14 Pro, as it not only looks sleek but makes swiping, typing, and video watching more comfortable. The adaptive tone feature, which subtly adjusts colour based on ambient lighting, works well without being too obvious. Addtiblay, whether you’re scrolling on Instagram or streaming your favourite shows, the device offers a display that feels easy on the eyes, literally with HDR10+ support and 3840Hz PWM dimming.

During a recent long bus journey to McLeodganj, I truly put the display to the test. I watched several shows and movies on Netflix in Full HD+ and streamed 4K tracks on YouTube. The large screen size, excellent contrast, and vibrant colours made the hours pass quickly. Whether you're a media enthusiast or a casual user, this display strikes a perfect balance between visual quality and everyday comfort.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro Review: Software and AI Tools

The OPPO Reno 14 Pro runs on ColorOS 15, and it feels impressively fast and smooth. Thanks to OPPO’s custom Trinity and Luminous Rendering Engines, everyday tasks and animations flow effortlessly. After using it for a week now, I haven’t seen any lag or slowdown. Plus, OPPO’s promise of four years of major Android updates and five years of security patches is reassuring for long-term users.

ColorOS 15 looks great and offers plenty of ways to personalize your phone - from lock screen designs to app icons and fonts. Features like floating windows and the clever Open Canvas split-screen mode (which uses a 90:10 ratio) make multitasking really convenient.

When it comes to AI, the Reno 14 Pro stands out in its class. AI Mind Space is a standout feature: it lets you save articles, screenshots, or tweets quickly with a simple three-finger swipe, and it even recognises calendar events in images, suggesting you add them; however, it has no dedicated physical button, which we get in the recently launched OnePlus 13s. AI Search helps you find files or apps fast, though it’s not perfect every time.

The Gallery app includes handy AI tools like Eraser, Unblur, Reflection Remover, and Recompose, which offer different framing options and surprisingly effective people removal.

The phone’s AI assistant, Google Gemini, integrates voice input and works smoothly with OPPO’s Notes, Calendar, and Clock apps to summarize articles or create events. The new Dialer app is a game-changer too, recording and transcribing calls with summaries saved in Notes, plus real-time call translation with impressive accuracy.

Additional features like Voice Enhancement and AI VoiceScribe improve call clarity and transcription, while AI Studio offers creative tools to edit photos and create AI-generated portraits and videos.

The only drawback is some pre-installed bloatware, like HotApps and HotGames, which can be disabled but are otherwise unnecessary.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro Review: Camera

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup, featuring: 50MP main sensor with OIS, 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

OPPO’s Reno series has consistently leaned into photography as its calling card, and with each new release, it tries to raise the bar for mid-range camera phones. The Reno14 Pro carries forward that ambition, promising a premium camera experience at a more accessible price point. So, does it actually deliver? Let's break it down.

On the back, the Reno14 Pro houses three 50MP cameras - a main sensor, a telephoto, and an ultra-wide lens, while the front also packs a 50MP selfie shooter. That’s an impressive lineup on paper, and in most real-world situations, the phone lives up to it.

Photos taken with the main camera are detailed and vibrant, with solid dynamic range. Colours come out punchy, and the optical image stabilisation helps avoid blur, especially in lower light. HDR does its job well most of the time, though it occasionally falters in tricky lighting conditions.

The 50MP telephoto lens supports 3.5x optical zoom and captures surprisingly sharp shots in daylight and indoors alike. Zooming beyond 10x, however, quickly leads to quality loss. The digital zoom goes all the way up to 120x, but anything past 15x is mostly for fun, not function. Portrait mode here is a standout, subject separation is usually spot-on, with pleasing background blur and customizable zoom levels.

The ultra-wide lens also holds its ground. It handles broad daylight well and doubles as a macro camera thanks to autofocus. There’s a bit of distortion at the edges, but overall, it’s a versatile shooter that adds depth to the camera setup. Videos max out at 4K 60fps, and the footage is sharp and stable in bright conditions, especially when captured with the main or telephoto lens.

The front-facing 50MP camera is great for selfies, with fast autofocus and lots of detail. However, it sometimes leans too heavily into beautification, especially under artificial lighting. In low light, facial textures can appear soft and overly smoothed.

In short, the Reno 14 Pro continues OPPO’s camera-first legacy with a setup that shines in most lighting conditions. It’s not flawless, but for anyone who prioritises mobile photography without going full flagship, it’s a solid pick.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro Review: Performance

Oppo Reno 14 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8450 chip, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

The OPPO Reno 14 Pro might not shout “flagship killer,” but it nails everyday performance with surprising ease. Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8450 chip, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage, the phone handles multitasking, social apps, and media use like a breeze. While it sticks to UFS 3.1 instead of the newer UFS 4.0, most users won’t notice the difference in real-world performance.

Gaming on the Reno14 Pro is a steady ride. Heavy titles like Genshin Impact and BGMI run well, Genshin stays near 50-55 FPS on high graphics, and BGMI pushes close to 90 FPS. The phone manages heat efficiently thanks to its dual-cooling system, with surface temperatures rarely crossing 40 degrees C. Even during hour-long sessions, the back stays comfortably warm.

During testing, graphics-intensive games ran fine at medium and high settings, but character switching in Genshin had a brief delay on high. At 30 FPS, it’s playable, but pushing beyond that slightly affects fluidity. Still, this won’t be a dealbreaker for most casual gamers.

Furthermore, the built-in Game Bar adds practical touches like 30-second flashback recordings and live screenshots. AI features like HyperBoost 2.0 and LinkBoost 3.0 help maintain consistent frame rates and better signal stability, ideal if you're gaming on the go or dealing with patchy networks.

Outside gaming, the Reno14 Pro keeps its cool while juggling tasks like photo editing, video scrolling, and running multiple apps. RAM management is top-tier, and even after hours of use, there’s no noticeable lag or overheating.

On Benchmarks, it scored (14,70,272) on Antutu and on Geekbench 6 (single core: 1618, multi-core: 6231), which suggests that it's not the fastest in its price range, especially when compared to competitors.

In short, the Reno14 Pro offers consistent performance, thoughtful thermal control, and reliable multitasking. It’s not aiming to be the fastest phone on the block, but it definitely feels like one that won’t let you down.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro Review: Battery and Charging

Reno 14 pro houses a 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charger support.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

The OPPO Reno 14 Pro holds up impressively well on busy days, thanks to its large 6,200mAh battery. Whether you're watching videos, using maps, chatting, or snapping photos, it easily lasts through the day. When it’s time to recharge, the 80W fast c harger (included in the box) gets it back to 90% in about 35 to 40 minutes. Plus, it also supports 50W wireless charging if you’ve got a compatible pad handy.

Final Verdict

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G offers a solid package in 2025 with its sleek design, bright display, and versatile cameras that handle most everyday scenarios well. Its large battery and fast charging make it reliable for long use, and its performance is smooth for typical tasks and moderate gaming. The AI tools add useful features, though not all are polished. On the downside, the use of a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip and USB-C 2.0 port may feel outdated to some, and some pre-installed apps hold it back slightly. That said, if you value design, a capable camera, and stable performance above the absolute latest specs, the Reno 14 Pro could be a good choice in 2025, especially if you can snag it at a good price. If not, there are always other options to consider.