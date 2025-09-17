Realme P4 Pro 5G review: Crisp display, AI smarts and all-day stamina under 25000

Realme P4 Pro 5G review: India’s sub-Rs. 25,000 smartphone segment is one of the toughest battlegrounds, and Realme is stepping into the fight with its P series. The company promises power-packed gaming, AI-driven performance, and a premium design without pushing prices too high. This is where the Realme P4 Pro 5G comes to the market, powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 paired with an AI-focused HyperVision engine. The device is tailored for users who demand speed and reliability in everyday use. Realme P4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.(Ijaj Khan - HT)

In terms of pricing, the device starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage varint, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 26,999. The top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 28,999. I’ve been using the Realme P4 Pro 5G as my secondary device for some time now, and to testing how the device performs in real-world scenarios and whether it stands up to everyday demands in this detailed review.

Realme P4 Pro 5G Review: Design

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is available in Birch Wood, Dark Oak, and Midnight Ivy colour options. (Ijaj Khan -HT)

The Realme P4 Pro 5G doesn’t scream for attention - it earns it quietly, with design choices that feel bold yet refined. Available in Birch Wood, Dark Oak, and Midnight Ivy colour options, the standout is the Birch Wood edition, which I got for the review. Instead of the predictable glossy glass we’ve seen countless times, Realme has gone for a textured, wood-inspired surface that’s instantly tactile, refreshingly different, and effortlessly premium. It’s the kind of design that turns heads not through flash, but through character.

What truly surprises, though, is how Realme managed to pack a gigantic 7,000mAh battery into a body that’s just 7.69mm thin and 189g light. That means you get marathon power in a phone that’s still comfortable enough to use one‑handed. Add in the textured rear panel’s resistance to fingerprints, and you’ve got a device that stays stylish and clean even after a full day of heavy use.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review: New featherweight champion

Up front, the slim bezels and subtly curved 4D display offer a modern, near edge-to-edge viewing experience. The placement of power, volume, USB-C port, and SIM tray follows familiar conventions, which ensures ease of use. Realme has also added durability to the mix, with IP65 and IP66 ratings that protect against dust and splashes. This makes it ideal for outdoor use, although it falls short of the IP68 standard found on premium rivals.

Realme P4 Pro 5G Review: Display

The Realme P4 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. (Ijaj Khan -HT)

The Realme P4 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 10-bit colour support. On paper, these numbers match what we expect from higher-end phones, and in real-world use, the panel lives up to the promise. Realme boasts a peak brightness of 6,500 nits, and while you won’t often hit that extreme in everyday use, the screen consistently feels vibrant and easy to read, whether you’re streaming indoors or battling direct sunlight outdoors.

Colours are lively without appearing oversaturated, and HDR10+ certification ensures supported content looks detailed and immersive. During my time with it, I streamed a mix of shows and films across different genres, and the results were consistently impressive. Blacks are deep, highlights are sharp, and the narrow bezels make the viewing experience feel expansive. The gentle curve of the panel adds a premium touch while avoiding the issue of accidental palm touches that plague some curved screens.

Also read: Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G mobile review: True flagship under ₹55000?

Realme also includes a dedicated HyperVision AI chip to boost clarity, motion, and HDR upscaling. In practice, the clarity mode didn’t change much, but motion interpolation and HDR upscaling added noticeable smoothness in compatible apps.

Pair this with clear, balanced stereo speakers, and the Realme P4 Pro 5G delivers a cinematic experience for both casual streaming and gaming. The combination of brightness, fluid motion, and audio depth positions this display as one of the most compelling in its segment.

Realme P4 Pro 5G: Performance

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor,(Ijaj Khan - HT)

The Realme P4 Pro 5G positions itself as a performance-driven smartphone, and the hardware clearly reflects that. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, paired with up to 12GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, delivering smooth and reliable performance. Whether it’s quick app launches or seamless multitasking, it handles everyday tasks effortlessly and keeps things fluid. Even during extended use, the phone handles multitasking smoothly, with background apps staying active longer than on many rivals. It proves reliable for anyone who frequently switches between multiple apps throughout the day.

On benchmarks, the Realme P4 Pro 5G performs well with an AnTuTu score of 10,828,29 and GeekBench 6 single-core and multi-core scores of 1,211 and 3,540, respectively. During the Wild Life Extreme Stress Test on 3DMark, the device achieved a best loop score of 1,817 with 99.3% stability.

Benchmark results. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

Gaming is where Realme really focuses its efforts. In BGMI, the Realme P4 Pro easily maintained 90fps on Smooth + Extreme+ settings, delivering smooth gameplay while keeping temperatures in check. The large 7000mm² vapour chamber cooling system plays a key role in preventing throttling during long gaming sessions, making the experience more consistent and enjoyable.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus review: ‘Ultra’ experience without the hefty price tag

That said, Realme’s AI frame interpolation, which promises gameplay up to 144fps, doesn’t fully meet expectations. While the in-game overlay occasionally showed higher numbers, actual performance rarely crossed 90fps. Despite this, the overall gaming experience remained enjoyable, with reliable frame rates and steady power efficiency that made longer gameplay sessions comfortable.

Realme P4 Pro 5G Review: Camera Experience

The Realme P4 Pro 5G features a dual 50MP camera system with a Sony IMX896 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. (Ijaj Khan -HT)

The Realme P4 Pro 5G sets its tone with a feature-packed camera system. At the back, it features a 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device houses a 50MP OV50D sensor for selfies and video calls. On paper, this setup looks competitive for its segment, but real-world use reveals where it shines and where it falls short.

Camera sample.

Camera sample.

During my testing, the 50MP primary camera consistently delivers detailed images with natural colours and strong HDR handling. In daylight, photos retain sharpness and good balance, although bright skies sometimes push towards overexposure. The ultrawide option adds versatility, which makes it useful for landscapes or large group shots, but image quality doesn’t fully match the main camera. Edges often show distortion, and fine textures can appear soft. As for the 2MP depth sensor, it feels more like a supporting feature, since portraits rely mainly on software. Edge detection works well in most situations, but it can sometimes produce unnatural sharpness in busy backgrounds.

Camera sample,

Camera sample.

Camera sample.

Furthermore, I did enjoy experimenting with Realme’s AI modes, particularly AI Landscape mode, which enhanced dynamic range and improved outdoor scenes, and AI Party Mode, which managed highlights better in mixed lighting. Addtiblay, Portrait shots, whether in natural or artificial light, show realistic skin tones and decent subject-background separation, though the results were not always consistent.

Camera sample.

Camera sample.

Low-light photography is another area where the Realme P4 Pro performed well. The main sensor captures brighter scenes with reduced noise, and shadows hold more clarity than expected in this range. Night portraits also remain clear, balancing colours and detail without excessive grain.

Camera sample,

Camera sample.

Turning to the front, the 50MP selfie camera stands out for its accuracy. Selfies look sharp and natural without heavy processing, while group shots benefit from the wider frame. During video calls, the sensor maintains true-to-life tones, which makes the experience feel more consistent.

In short, the Realme P4 Pro 5G delivers its strongest results through its main and front cameras, both of which perform well in daily use. The ultrawide and depth sensors are less impressive, but overall, the device holds up as a reliable choice for photography across different conditions.

Also read: OnePlus 13s review: The minimalist powerhouse

Realme P4 Pro 5G Review: Battery Life and Charging

Realme P4 Pro 5G houses a large 7000mAh battery. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

Battery life is a major strength of the Realme P4 Pro 5G. With its 7000mAh battery, the phone comfortably handles a busy day of scrolling, streaming, and messaging, often stretching into a second day with lighter use. During testing, it consistently delivered 8–9 hours of screen-on time, which makes it a reliable companion for heavy users. Charging is equally convenient. The bundled 80W fast charger tops up the device fully in under an hour, while hitting 50 percent takes only about 25 minutes. That balance of endurance and speed makes the P4 Pro 5G well-suited for people who are always on the go.

Final Verdict

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is a strong contender in the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment, offering a bright, smooth display, reliable performance, and a massive 7,000mAh battery that easily lasts a full day. Its main and front cameras deliver detailed, natural shots, while AI features add useful enhancements. However, ultrawide and depth sensors are average, and AI frame interpolation in gaming doesn’t fully hit its mark. For those prioritising display quality, battery life, and daily reliability at this price, it’s a solid choice, but users seeking top-tier cameras or advanced waterproofing may consider alternatives.