Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus review: ‘Ultra’ experience without the hefty price tag

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus review: When the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus was unveiled, it quickly became clear that it had more to offer than just a few incremental upgrades. Positioned between the Ultra model and the more affordable variants, this device packs a punch with a refined design, solid performance, and a vibrant large display. While Samsung’s non-Ultra flagships have often played second fiddle to the Ultra’s grandeur, the Galaxy S25 Plus challenges that notion, offering flagship-level features without the steep price tag. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus starts at Rs. 99,999 in India with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.(Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

The Galaxy S25 Plus stands out with its larger, bright display, new chipset, enhanced camera system, and impressive 12GB of RAM. On top of that, its battery life and suite of AI features make it a strong contender for those seeking a premium experience without going all-in on the Ultra.

Priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, the Galaxy S25 Plus aims to deliver a near-flagship experience. After using it for over three weeks as my daily driver, here’s my in-depth review to help you decide whether it holds up on its flagship claims or is just another doppelganger.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus review: Design

The Galaxy S25 Plus carries a more polished look, particularly with the new black camera rings. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus retains its signature design but introduces subtle tweaks that enhance its overall look. With rounded edges and flat frames, the device feels well-crafted. The device is available in Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow and I got the Navy variant for the review.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S25 Plus carries a more polished look, particularly with the new black camera rings, which sets it apart from previous models. Despite its larger screen, it weighs just under 200 grams, making it comfortable to hold. With an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, coupled with a second-generation Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both sides, the device offers exceptional durability and a premium feel.

The device comes with a second-generation Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both sides. (Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

Though the overall design remains consistent with previous models - flat edges, curved corners, and the signature rear camera layout (with minor tweaks) - the phone feels premium. The glass back offers a smooth matte finish but it’s somewhat slippery, making it prone to accidental drops. For this, I recommend using a case for extra protection (which does not come up with the device). Nonetheless, the design remains visually appealing and enjoyable to use.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Review: Display and Audio

The Galaxy S25 Plus features a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display. (Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus boasts a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, boasting a higher QHD+ resolution. It delivers clear, vibrant visuals, and although brightness levels are similar to last year's model, It still shines brightly enough to maintain crisp detail in various lighting conditions. The lower brightness level is especially useful for comfortable viewing in dark settings.

One standout feature is the adaptive refresh rate, which adjusts down to 1Hz during activities like reading or browsing, making it easy on the eyes. While it lacks Dolby Vision HDR support (which means no Dolby Vision for Netflix), it still supports HDR10, so streaming on platforms like Netflix works fine. Both models are Widevine L1 compliant, so you can enjoy HDR content on the go. As for gaming, the displays handle 120Hz gaming smoothly.

In terms of audio, the device comes equipped with stereo speakers that deliver balanced sound. The inclusion of Dolby Atmos modes and Boost Dialogue adds an extra layer of clarity, especially when watching videos with background noise.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Camera Review: Surprisingly Strong, With Some Quirks

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus features a triple rear camera setup. (Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus features a solid camera setup designed to deliver vibrant and detailed photos, though it’s not a drastic upgrade from previous models.

The device features a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, alongside a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. One standout feature is the ability to shoot 8K video at 30 or 60fps, depending on the setting. While the camera specs haven’t changed much from the Galaxy S24 Plus, the real-world performance is still impressive.

In terms of image quality, I found that photos are generally sharp, with excellent colour reproduction and balanced contrast. The bokeh effect is another strength, with smooth subject isolation and pleasing background blur. Whether it’s daylight or low light, the Galaxy S25 Plus handles exposure and depth well, capturing rich details with minimal noise.

On the other hand, the ultra-wide lens, despite its lack of autofocus, offers good dynamic range and performs well, though colours can sometimes be oversaturated in artificial lighting. Zoom photos taken at 2x or 3x are decent but lack the detail of the primary sensor. The telephoto lens also does a solid job.

In low-light conditions, photos lose some sharpness, and fast-moving subjects can appear blurry, which is expected but still a bit of a letdown for a flagship. That said, the device excels in portrait shots, thanks to the telephoto lens, which produces excellent detail and lifelike skin tones.

Moreover, the Galaxy S25 Plus impresses with 8K recording at 30 FPS, and the new log format offers greater control in post-editing.

In short, the Galaxy S25 Plus performs well in daylight but lags behind its rivals when it comes to low-light photography. The front-facing cameras, however, capture accurate skin tones and vivid colours, ensuring you look your best in selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Review: Performance

The Galaxy S25 Plus is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM.(Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus offers impressive performance, thanks to the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. This custom processor is paired with 12GB of RAM, the same configuration as the Ultra variant, making it adept at handling everything from everyday tasks to more intensive processes. The AI improvements also stand out, with Samsung promising smoother performance for a more efficient user experience.

Furthermore, thermal management has been improved with a larger vapour chamber that enhances heat dissipation by 40 percent. This modification not only supports the AI capabilities but also helps the device perform well during graphics-heavy activities, such as gaming. For security, the Galaxy S25 Plus offers both face and fingerprint recognition. In my experience, the fingerprint sensor performed better, offering faster and more reliable access, although face unlock worked well too.

During gaming sessions with demanding titles like BGMI and Asphalt 9, the phone maintained a smooth performance, even at the highest resolution. Additionally, Samsung’s Game Side Screen feature adds value by allowing users to adjust performance modes and refresh rates, which offers a personalised gaming experience. The haptic feedback also stood out, providing solid vibrations during typing and gaming.

Samsung’s promise of seven years of software and security updates is a major strength, which ensures long-term support that’s hard to beat in the industry.

Benchmark results.(Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

In terms of benchmarks, the Galaxy S25 Plus holds its own with a score of 21,36,869 on AnTuTu and GeekBench 6 scores of 2881 (single-core) and 9044 (multi-core). During 3DMark's Wild Life Extreme Stress Test, the phone scored 5,991 (best loop score) with 49.1 percent stability.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Review: One UI 7 and Galaxy AI

Samsung has once again raised the bar with the Galaxy S25 series, particularly on the software front. The new One UI 7, based on Android 15, delivers a refined, fast, and responsive experience. From its sleek new icons to the well-organized split notification tray, navigating the device feels intuitive and seamless.

A standout feature of One UI 7 is its deep integration with Galaxy AI. The lock screen's Now Bar widget displays real-time app activities in a simple card layout, while Galaxy AI-driven Briefs provide personalised content like news and weather updates. While these features are interesting, they don't drastically change the user experience, but future third-party integrations could unlock their full potential.

Samsung has also made a significant improvement in search functionality. The natural language search in settings allows users to input everyday phrases like "update my phone," making it easier to find relevant options without memorising exact terms. It’s a small tweak, but it's one that makes a noticeable difference.

In a bold move, Samsung has swapped out Bixby for Google’s Gemini assistant, and the results are impressive. Gemini integrates flawlessly across apps, handling commands like creating calendar events or sending messages with ease. However, third-party app integration, particularly with WhatsApp, is still a bit hit or miss.

Additional AI-powered features, such as AI Select, Call Transcripts, and Audio Eraser, bring a futuristic touch to everyday tasks. While they’re not perfect, they certainly showcase what’s possible.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series packs plenty of high-tech features, and while some may be exclusive to this lineup, it’ll be exciting to see how long these innovations remain unique to Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Review: Battery and Charging Capacity

Galaxy S25 Plus houses a 4900mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. (Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

When it comes to battery and charging, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus comes equipped with a 4900mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. It also offers 15W wireless charging and the wireless PowerShare feature, which allows it to charge other devices. However, it does not include the MagSafe magnetic connection found in the iPhones. If you prefer that feature, you can opt for official Samsung or third-party cases with magnetic connectors.

Battery life is a strong point for the S25 Plus. With its larger battery, it typically offers around 6 to 7 hours of screen-on time and can easily last a full day with regular use.

The charging speed, though, could use some improvement. Even with 45W fast charging, it takes over an hour to go from 0 to 100, which feels a bit slower compared to its competitors. Additionally, the absence of a charger in the box means you’ll need to purchase one separately, which adds more to the overall cost.

Verdict

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is a solid choice for those seeking a flagship experience without the hefty price tag. Its large, vibrant display and powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset offer strong performance for both usual and demanding tasks such as gaming. The camera system delivers sharp, vibrant photos, though it lags behind in low-light conditions. Its premium design, AI-driven features, and long-term software support make it a great fit for users who value longevity and efficiency.

However, if you prioritise low-light photography or require faster charging speeds, you might want to explore other options. For those on a budget, and looking for more cutting-edge camera features or faster charging, alternatives like the Ultra models or other flagships might be worth considering.