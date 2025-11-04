Apple brings back this original iPhone feature but with a twist

Apple’s next software update, iOS 26.1, is bringing back one of the iPhone’s most nostalgic elements, the iconic “slide to unlock” gesture, but in a refreshed form. The upcoming version introduces a “slide to stop” control for alarms, designed to prevent accidental taps when trying to silence the morning wake-up call. iOS 26.1 brings back the classic slide-to-unlock gesture as a slide-to-stop feature for alarms.(HT)

In the new update, users will need to slide a bar to turn off alarms instead of pressing a single large button, reducing the risk of switching off alarms unintentionally. The new interface closely resembles the original “slide to unlock” mechanism that defined early iPhones from 2007 to 2016, offering a subtle nod to Apple’s design heritage while adding a practical safety net for heavy sleepers.

iOS 26.1 release this week

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to roll out iOS 26.1 to the public later this week, following the release candidate version that developers received a few days ago. The update focuses mainly on performance improvements and stability, but it also introduces a small visual enhancement known as the ‘Tinted’ toggle for the Liquid Glass feature.

This toggle mutes the transparency effects seen across the interface, making text and icons easier to read, particularly in bright environments, though it slightly reduces the visual depth of the display.

A smaller update before something bigger

While iOS 26.1 is largely a maintenance update, it sets the stage for iOS 26.2, which is expected to enter beta testing as early as next week. Apple’s next release is rumoured to bring more significant features, potentially including support for US passports in Apple Wallet and end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging, a long-requested addition aimed at improving privacy in text conversations.

If Apple follows its usual pattern, iOS 26.2 could launch in December, rounding off 2025 with a more meaningful set of upgrades. For now, though, iPhone users can look forward to a small but welcome throwback, one that could keep them from sleeping through the alarm.