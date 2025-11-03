Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition launching on November 10: All Details

Realme has confirmed the launch date for its GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition in China. The company announced that the special edition smartphone will debut on November 10, with the event scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. local time (7:30 a.m. IST). The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition mobile phone is set to launch on November 10.

The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition is a collaboration between Realme and the Aston Martin Formula One team. The model features the automaker’s signature green finish, along with its two-wing logo positioned at the centre of the rear panel. A teaser on Realme’s China website also shows a “Formula One Team” branding in silver, a carbon fibre-textured back, and aerodynamic dual-wing curves.

Also read: iPhone 17 repair at home: The cost of display glass is…

Motorsport-inspired Design

The design of this edition closely resembles the Realme GT 7 Dream Edition, launched earlier in India and co-developed with Aston Martin Aramco F1. The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin variant also introduces an interchangeable rear camera enclosure, which could allow users to modify its appearance with different shapes or colours.

Furthermore, the company is expected to offer the device in exclusive packaging with Silver Wing accessories, along with custom themes, wallpapers, and icons tailored to the Aston Martin branding.

Also read: Apple may ‘depend’ on Google Gemini for smarter AI-powered Siri

Realme has not confirmed if the Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition will be released outside China, but the standard Realme GT 8 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on November 20. Based on the previous rollout pattern of the GT 7 series, both versions might reach the Indian market around the same time.

Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition: Key Specifications (Expected)

The features of the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition are expected to remain the same as the standard GT 8 Pro. The device is expected to feature a 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. Furthermore, the device is expected to house a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Also read: How to use Call Screening to block spam and unknown calls on iPhone

As for the optics, the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition is likely to include a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Ricoh GR main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 200MP telephoto camera, along with a 32MP front camera. It is also likely to include an in-display fingerprint support and will carry IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for water and dust protection.