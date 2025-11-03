iPhone 17 repair at home: The cost of display glass is…

Apple has made it easier for users to fix their own devices without visiting a service center. The company’s self-service repair program, first introduced in 2022, now covers the latest iPhone 17 lineup, including the new iPhone Air. This move gives users the choice to repair components themselves using genuine Apple parts and tools, a shift that could save time and money for those comfortable handling repairs. Apple now allows iPhone 17 users to repair their own devices, but what is the real cost?(Bloomberg)

Apple Self-Service Repair Program

Under this program, iPhone owners can purchase original parts for replacements, such as the back glass, battery, camera, speakers, and display. Apple also offers a one-week rental of its official toolkit for $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,437), which allows users to complete repairs with the right instruments.

iPhone 17 Self-Repair Cost

The cost of repairing an iPhone 17 depends on the component and whether you return the old part to Apple for a refund credit. For example, replacing the back glass costs around $159 (roughly Rs. 14,114). If the old glass is returned, Apple offers a $38.16 credit, bringing the total down to about $120.84 (roughly Rs. 10,726). Similarly, a battery replacement costs $99 upfront, but users can get a $47.52 refund if they send back the used battery.

For smaller parts, such as the bottom speaker, users can expect to spend roughly $67.08, though these parts usually do not qualify for return credits. Apple also provides smaller items like screws, adhesive materials, and protective covers for users who need them during reassembly.

Pros and Cons of Self-Repair

The self-repair option has clear benefits for those looking to save on labour costs and ensure the use of official parts. However, it still requires a good understanding of the repair process. Attempting a fix without the right knowledge could lead to more damage, which makes it important for users to weigh their skills against the complexity of the task.

For anyone considering the self-repair route, Apple’s Self Service Repair Store lists all compatible parts and detailed pricing. You can also compare these costs with those of local repair centers to decide whether to repair their iPhone 17 themselves or leave it to the professionals.