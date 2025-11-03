How to use Call Screening to block spam and unknown calls on iPhone

iOS 26 introduced Call Screening, a new feature designed to filter calls from unknown numbers before users answer. The system automatically asks callers to state their name and reason for calling, then displays a real-time transcription on the iPhone screen. Users can then decide whether to pick up, ignore, or block the call. All processing happens on-device, keeping data private. iOS 26's Call Screening feature filters unknown callers by asking them to state their name and reason for calling.

Check compatibility and update iOS

Call Screening is available on iPhone 11 and later models. To enable it, users first need to make sure their device is running iOS 26. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and install the update if available. The feature is integrated into the redesigned Phone app introduced in iOS 26.

Also read:iPhone users likely to get these new features today as Apple gears up for big update

Enable Call Screening

Once updated, Call Screening can be activated via Settings > Apps > Phone > Screen Unknown Callers. Users will see three options:

Never: All calls ring normally, including unknown numbers.

All calls ring normally, including unknown numbers. Ask Reason for Calling: Enables Call Screening. Unknown callers are prompted to identify themselves.

Enables Call Screening. Unknown callers are prompted to identify themselves. Silence: Sends unknown numbers directly to voicemail.

Selecting Ask Reason for Calling activates the feature immediately. From this point, any call from a number not in contacts or recent outgoing calls will go through the screening process.

Also read:Budget of ₹30,000? Check out these smart TVs from top brands like Sony, Haier, LG and more

How Call Screening works

When activated, unknown callers hear an automated message asking them to state their name and reason for calling. Their response is converted into text on the iPhone screen in real time. Users can then decide whether to answer or ignore the call. Calls from saved contacts or recent outgoing numbers are not screened, ensuring normal communication with known contacts.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra likely to launch on this date

Call Screening is an evolution of Apple’s previous tools, such as Silence Unknown Callers, but provides a more interactive way to screen calls. It is particularly useful for avoiding spam, telemarketing, and unwanted calls while still allowing genuine calls to come through. By combining automation with on-device privacy, the feature gives iPhone users more control over their calls without compromising convenience.