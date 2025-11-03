iPhone users likely to get these new features today as Apple gears up for big update

Apple is expected to roll out iOS 26.1 to the public today, marking the latest update to the company’s flagship mobile operating system. The update is said to bring a small but notable addition, alongside performance and stability improvements, ahead of the next big release, iOS 26.2, which could enter beta testing as early as Tuesday. Apple is set to release iOS 26.1 today, featuring a 'Tinted' toggle for improved readability.(REUTERS)

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to make iOS 26.1 available to all users today, “barring any last-minute delays.” The highlight of the update is a new ‘Tinted’ toggle for the Liquid Glass feature, designed to improve on-screen readability by slightly muting the vivid transparency effects. While this makes text and icons easier to read, it does come at the cost of some visual flair.

Beyond this tweak, iOS 26.1 appears to be a relatively minor release, focusing largely on bug fixes and optimisation rather than introducing sweeping new features. Still, the timing of its rollout sets the stage for something more substantial.

iOS 26.2 beta could arrive this week

Gurman reports that iOS 26.2’s first developer beta could be released as soon as Tuesday, following the public release of 26.1. While the initial beta may not bring major new additions, Apple often introduces more visible features in later builds. For instance, the Liquid Glass toggle itself didn’t appear until the fourth beta of iOS 26.1, right before the release candidate.

What to expect next

Although iOS 26.2’s feature list remains under wraps, a few possibilities stand out. Apple has promised support for adding US passports to the Apple Wallet before the end of 2025, though it’s unclear whether that rollout depends on this update. Another major addition expected “in future updates” is end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging, a long-awaited feature that could enhance privacy across text communications.

If Apple sticks to its usual schedule, iOS 26.2 should launch publicly in December, potentially closing out the year with a more meaningful upgrade for iPhone users.