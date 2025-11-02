Tired of your iPhone locking too soon? Change this one setting

Have you ever found your iPhone screen going dark in the middle of reading a recipe, news story, or e-book? It happens to many users, especially when the device isn’t being touched for a short time. While this function helps save battery and protect the display, it can interrupt tasks that require the screen to stay active. Fortunately, Apple allows users to modify this setting easily through the iPhone’s Display options. How to keep your iPhone screen from turning off automatically.(HT)

The feature behind this is called Auto-Lock, which automatically dims and locks the screen after a set period of inactivity, usually 30 seconds by default. While it plays a role in conserving battery and keeping your phone secure, you can change or disable it whenever you want.

How to Adjust the Auto-Lock Duration

Apple’s settings offer flexibility depending on your usage needs. You can either disable Auto-Lock completely or extend the time before your iPhone locks automatically. Here’s how to make the adjustment:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Tap Display & Brightness.

Select Auto-Lock.

‘Choose Never’ if you want to disable Auto-Lock completely, or pick a longer duration that suits your activity.

Once this is done, your iPhone will remain unlocked for the duration you set, or indefinitely if you choose “Never.” However, keep in mind that leaving Auto-Lock off may reduce battery efficiency and leave your device open to unauthorised access if unattended.

When Low Power Mode Interferes

If your iPhone still locks unexpectedly after adjusting Auto-Lock, check whether Low Power Mode is enabled. This mode can override display settings to extend battery life. To keep the screen active, disable Low Power Mode in Settings > Battery.

You can also control screen dimming by turning off Auto-Brightness and adjusting brightness manually through the Control Center.

By managing these simple settings, you can ensure your iPhone screen stays on as long as you need, whether you’re following a recipe, reading an article, or monitoring live updates.