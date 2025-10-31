Realme GT 8 Pro tipped to launch in India on November 20: Check specs, features and more

Realme is preparing to introduce its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 8 Pro, in India soon. The company recently confirmed that the device will make its India debut in November, following its recent launch in China earlier this month. Although the brand has not announced the official date, industry reports suggest that the smartphone could be unveiled in the country on November 20. The Realme GT 8 Pro will reportedly be available for purchase through Flipkart and the company’s online store, while details about the standard Realme GT 8’s release remain unconfirmed. Realme is set to launch its flagship GT 8 Pro in India, likely on November 20.(Realme)

Realme GT 8 Pro: India Launch Date (Tipped)

A reliable tipster, Yogesh Brar, recently shared a post on X claiming that the Realme GT 8 Pro could launch in India on November 20. This aligns with Realme’s earlier statement that its next flagship model will be released in November. Once launched, the device is expected to reach consumers through multiple online and offline retail platforms, including Flipkart.

Also read: “Professional when you want, effortless when you need”: Realme’s Chase Xu and Ricoh’s Saiki on crafting the GT 8 Pro

Although Realme has not yet disclosed the price in India and full specifications, a microsite dedicated to the model highlights some of its key features. The Realme GT 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a HyperVision AI chip. The smartphone is also confirmed to feature a triple rear camera system developed in collaboration with Ricoh GR, similar to the version launched in China.

Also read: Canva introduces AI that creates designs and understands like a human

Realme GT 8 Pro: Specifications and Features (Chinese Variant)

The Realme GT 8 Pro made its first appearance in China on October 21 alongside the standard Realme GT 8. The series is available in three colour options: Blue, White, and Green. The Realme GT 8 Pro features a 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED flexible display with a resolution of 1,440×3,136 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. According to the company, the display supports 1.07 billion colours, a 3,200Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 7,000 nits. For photography, the Realme GT 8 Pro features a triple camera system with a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 200MP telephoto lens.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy AI now supports 22 Indian languages including Gujarati and Hindi

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It houses a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.