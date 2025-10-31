Canva introduces AI that creates designs and understands like a human

Canva has introduced a new AI model that can both understand and create designs, marking a major expansion of its design platform. The Australian-based company announced the development on October 30, along with several product upgrades and new integrations aimed at enhancing the design process. Canva has introduced a new AI model that can understand and create designs.(Canva)

AI Model for Editable and Multi-Format Designs

The new AI model is trained on Canva’s extensive library of design elements and can generate editable designs rather than flat images. It supports various formats, including presentations, social media graphics, whiteboards, and websites. This advancement allows users to work more flexibly across different visual formats while maintaining full control over each design layer and object.

Canva also expanded its AI assistant, known as Canva AI, which was launched earlier this year. The assistant, which converts text prompts into visual content, is now available throughout the platform. Users can tag the AI in comments for real-time suggestions and use it to generate text, visuals, or media within collaborative projects. It can now produce 3D objects and replicate the artistic style of any design available on the platform.

In addition, Canva has introduced a spreadsheet feature connected to its app-building tool. This integration allows users to transform data from spreadsheets into visual widgets for reports and dashboards. The feature aims to make data visualisation more seamless for creators working with both design and analytics.

The company’s recent acquisition of the ad analytics firm MagicBrief has led to the launch of Canva Grow, a marketing platform that combines asset creation with performance measurement. Canva Grow enables marketers to design, analyse, and publish advertisements directly to social media platforms like Meta, streamlining campaign management in one interface.

New Platform Features and Affinity Integration

Canva also announced new platform features, including a form builder for client or audience responses and an email design tool for creating branded marketing or transactional templates.

Following its acquisition of the Affinity design suite last year, Canva confirmed that Affinity will now be free for all users. The company is also merging vector, pixel, and layout tools under one interface and integrating Affinity with Canva AI. This update allows designers to create professional-quality assets in Affinity and import them directly into Canva for further editing.