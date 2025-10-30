Lava teases new smartphone launch - Is it the Agni 4?

Lava Mobiles is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone, the Lava Agni 4, soon. The company recently teased a new smartphone through its social media post, which suggests that the company may soon introduce the Lava Agni 4. Although the brand has not confirmed the exact name or specifications of the device, multiple teasers and online reports point towards the Lava Agni 4 as the upcoming model. Lava Agni 4 5G mobile is set to launch soon in India.

Lava Agni 4: Teaser

The company posted a teaser on X with the message “Coming Soon,” accompanied by four fire emojis. The emojis have led users to connect the post to the Lava Agni 4, given that “Agni” translates to “fire” in English. Soon after, Lava Mobiles Managing Director Sunil Raina added to the speculation by posting a similar message with four fire emojis and the word “Soon,” further fueling assumptions about the next device’s identity.

Also read: “Professional when you want, effortless when you need”: Realme’s Chase Xu and Ricoh’s Saiki on crafting the GT 8 Pro

Earlier this month, Lava had already confirmed plans to launch the Lava Agni 4 in November, although the company did not share a specific launch date. The smartphone was shown in black, with a pill-shaped horizontal rear camera setup, which suggests a change in design compared to its predecessor. Additionally, a listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website indicates that the device is nearing its official debut.

Also read: OnePlus 15’s new camera system explained: What makes it different this time

Lava Agni 4: Key Features and Price (Expected)

Industry reports suggest that the Lava Agni 4 may be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India. For comparison, the Lava Agni 3 was introduced at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The upcoming device is expected to feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and include UFS 4.0 storage support. As for the optics, the Lava Agni 4 is rumoured to carry a dual 50MP rear camera setup. It is also likely to house a 7,000mAh battery

Also read: Your next call could show the caller’s real name: Here’s why

Lava is expected to reveal more details about the device, including its launch date and full specifications, in the coming weeks.