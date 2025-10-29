Your next call could show the caller’s real name: Here’s why

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has approved a key initiative proposed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to display the caller’s name during incoming calls. The new feature, known as Calling Name Presentation (CNAP), will show the verified name of the caller on the recipient’s phone screen. TRAI and DoT have approved a new feature to display verified caller names during incoming calls.(Pexels)

Caller Identification to Become Default Feature

As per the guidelines, the CNAP feature will be activated by default for all mobile users across India. Subscribers who prefer not to use this feature can request their telecom service provider (TSP) to disable it. Unlike third-party apps such as Truecaller, this feature will operate within the telecom network and will use verified subscriber data collected during SIM registration.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a Lite launching today: Check expected price, features, and more

Once the feature is introduced, it will allow users to identify the name of the calling party before answering the call. TRAI expects that the measure will help subscribers make better decisions about whether to receive or reject calls, while also reducing the number of spam and fraudulent calls.

System and Database Setup

TRAI has directed telecom service providers to maintain a Calling Name (CNAM) database containing the names of all registered users linked with their respective phone numbers. When an incoming call is made, the terminating service provider will verify the calling number through the Local Number Portability Database (LNPD) to identify the originating service provider. The caller’s verified name will then be displayed on the receiver’s device.

Also read: Meet NEO, the $20K humanoid that cooks, carries groceries and talks to you

Currently, Indian telecom networks display only phone numbers through Calling Line Identification (CLI), with no requirement to provide the caller’s name. The introduction of CNAP will add an extra layer of information to this system and bring transparency to voice communication.

Trials and Technical Testing

Before approving nationwide implementation, the DoT conducted trials of the CNAP system on 4G and 5G networks in select cities. The tests were designed to evaluate its technical feasibility across both circuit-switched and packet-switched networks. However, due to software limitations and the need for infrastructure upgrades, telecom operators were able to conduct testing only on packet-switched networks.

Also read: iQOO Neo 11 launching on October 30 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 8K VC cooling system

TRAI stated that CNAP will be introduced as a supplementary service linked with basic telecom services, rather than as a standalone feature. The regulatory authority expects telecom operators to ensure smooth integration and maintain data security for subscribers’ information once the service becomes operational nationwide.