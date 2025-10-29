Meet NEO, the $20K humanoid that cooks, carries groceries and talks to you

A new kind of home helper is getting ready to enter households soon, and it’s not human. American-Norwegian robotics firm 1X Technologies has unveiled NEO, a humanoid assistant designed to handle everyday tasks, from cooking and cleaning to casual conversation and carrying groceries. A new $20,000 humanoid robot named NEO promises to cook, chat, and assist in homes.(1X)

1X Technologies, founded by Bernt Børnich and formerly known as Halodi Robotics, aims to bring humanoid robots out of industrial and research spaces and into daily life. The company, rebranded in 2022, says its mission is to build general-purpose robots that can perform various types of work independently.

NEO: Design and Key Features

NEO is the company’s most advanced creation yet. It weighs about 30 kilograms and can lift loads of over 68 kilograms and carry up to 25 kilograms. Its design includes a soft, customisable exterior available in Tan, Gray, and Dark Brown shades, complete with a knit suit and shoes to help it blend into a home environment.

The robot operates quietly at 22 decibels, quieter than most household appliances. It has 22-degree-of-freedom hands for flexible movement and a soft polymer body built with 3D lattice structures. Using the company’s patented Tendon Drive actuator system, NEO can move smoothly around people without abrupt motions.

Connectivity Features

NEO connects through WiFi, Bluetooth, and 5G, and it includes three speakers positioned in its chest and pelvis, allowing it to function as a home entertainment hub. Its intelligence relies on a built-in large language model, giving it the ability to understand speech, recognize when it’s being addressed, and respond appropriately. Its visual system identifies objects like ingredients and can suggest recipes, while its memory allows it to remember previous interactions and personalise its assistance.

Price and Availability

Owners can program NEO to perform household chores using voice commands or buttons. The robot can follow chore schedules, complete real-time tasks, and even be trained by experts from 1X Technologies for custom jobs.

The company plans to start delivering NEO to early buyers in the US by 2026, with a broader rollout expected in 2027. The robot costs $20,000 (around Rs. 17.6 lakh) for early access, while a $499 monthly subscription model is also available.

Future of humanoid robots

Although NEO’s full autonomy is still developing, some units are remotely operated, it marks a significant step toward bringing humanoid robots into homes. The technology faces challenges, including cost, safety, reliability, and regulation. However, experts believe that humanoid and service robots could grow into a major global industry worth hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming decade.